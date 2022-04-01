Miranda Lambert Talks Stepping Out of Her Comfort Zone for Las Vegas Residency

With her “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas residency set to kick off at the end of September, country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert opens up the upcoming Sin City shows.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada about the upcoming Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert spoke about what she hopes the shows will be to fans. “I really want to make this something to prove not only for the fans but for us as a band. I think it will keep us on our toes.”

.@MirandaLambert says she will be stepping out of her "comfort zone" with her #VelvetRodeo Las Vegas residency kicking off this September pic.twitter.com/FPEtoiNuDZ — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 1, 2022

When asked how the Vegas residency will help her step out of her comfort zone, Miranda Lambert shared, I want to add some elements to the show that maybe I’ve never done before. Whether it’s a wardrobe change or a couple of acoustics by myself.”

Miranda Lambert goes on to add about her expectation of the upcoming residency. “Vegas should be special. I think people are going to follow me to Vegas and come to the show, it really needs to be special.”

Miranda Lambert’s “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas Residency will kick off on September 23rd. It will run until December 11th before taking a break and returning on March 24, 2023.

Miranda Lambert Reflects on Her Own ‘Legacy’ While Discussing Vegas Residency

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Miranda Lambert opened up about her legacy and what that means for her upcoming Las Vegas residency. “[The residency] is forcing me to [think about my legacy]. I’m nervous in a good way. But what does that look like? Is this a time where I go through the journey, from [‘Kerosene’] to here? Do we focus on certain songs or moments in a career? Because a lot of these aren’t just songs. They’re huge moments for me.”

When asked what she plans to do for her Las Vegas shows, Miranda Lambert explained, “I’ve always been very low production. Never changed my wardrobe onstage unless I ripped something. I’m very much like, ‘This is a rock & roll show.’”

However, Miranda Lambert admitted that with Las Vegas, she and her crew going to take it up a notch. “A wardrobe change? I’m going to have to get used to that. Can we get some Velcro so it’s real easy?”

Before heading to Las Vegas, Miranda Lambert will be hitting the road for this spring and summer. She will start at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on April 27th. Other stops will include Houston, Texas; Rogers, Arkansas; Charleston, South Carolina; and Dallas, Texas. Lambert will also be performing at the Watershed Festival (George, Washington); WE Fest (Detroit Lakes Minnesota); Windy City Smokeout (Chicago, Illinois); and Country Jam (Grand Junction, Colorado).

For her road tour, Miranda Lambert will be with Little Big Town.