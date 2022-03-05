Miranda Lambert Teases Release of New Song ‘Strange’ With New Preview

What to Know About this New Miranda Lambert Song

Lambert released another snippet to “Strange” via Twitter, Saturday. We promise, as Lambert sings, this song is guaranteed to keep you sane.

The song will be released March 10. So keep your ears open.

Lambert’s last new music included “If I Was a Cowboy” as well as “Y’all Means All” on New Year’s Eve

If you’re a Miranda Lambert fan, circle this date — March 10. And begin learning the lyrics to her breezy new song.

We think you’ll be singing them a lot, as soon as next Thursday rolls around. Miranda Lambert teased with a tweet, Saturday, giving us a snippet of “Strange.”

Miranda Lambert provided this intro to the short version of her song: “Music is always there for us when things are out of order. I’ve got some exciting stuff to share with y’all the morning of March 10. Till then…here’s a preview of a new song “Strange.”

Miranda Lambert Sings ‘Do Anything to Keep You Sane’

Here’s the first verse of the Miranda Lambert song: “Couple hundred dollars feels more like change, times like these make me feel strange.

Have a smoke, buy a around, get on a day liner and go anywhere around. Pick a string, sing the blues, dance a hole in your shoes. Do anything to keep you sane, cause times like these make me feel strange, times like these make me feel strange.”

The video gives us a vintage vibe, kind of like a news reel between double features at an old movie theater. Lambert is in the desert somewhere showing off her perfect, sparkly cowgirl duds.

She also posted a longer snippet of the song on her YouTube channel. It introduces some of the second verse. You can hear more of the lyrics, like these:

“Country don’t twang, rock and roll ain’t loud, every elevator only ever goes down.

Everybody’s lookin’ for a little cheap fame, yeah, and times like these make me feel strange”

Us, too, Miranda. Us, too.

https://youtu.be/JtR9_OmJUkg Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Strange (https://youtu.be/JtR9_OmJUkg)

Country Superstar Is Super Busy with New Music

To close out 2021, Miranda Lambert released a tune called “Y’all Means All.” It served as the theme music for the sixth season of the Netflix series, “Queer Eye.” It was all shot in Texas, so turning to Lone Star native Miranda Lambert made all sorts of sense for a show about reinventing yourself.

Some of those lyrics included: “Yes queen, go queen / Dip it like a Dairy Queen / Put your inhibitions in a big U-Haul / Goodwill Gucci / Where my Chattahoochies? / Out in the country honey, y’all means all / Y’all means all / Mmm, y’all means all.

Two weeks after “Y’all Means All,” the country superstar released the music video to her single, “If I Was a Cowboy.” She filmed the video near a town in rural Texas. And it featured authentic cowboys as Lambert rode her horse across the field.

And remember, this Miranda Lambert featured the best line of all: “If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen.”

On Friday, Lambert helped the ACMs hand out a couple of early awards. She surprised Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum with their awards for top new female artist of the year and new male artist of the year.

The ACM ceremony is Monday from Las Vegas.