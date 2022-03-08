morgan-wade-to-make-grand-ole-opry-debut-next-month

Country music singer Morgan Wade announced on Instagram that she is set to make her debut at the Grand Ole Opry on April 2nd.

“I’m very honored to announce that I will be making my Grand Ole Opry debut April 2nd, ” Morgan Wade writes. “The Opry is something that I have dreamt about since I was a kid. The fact that I get to stand on the same stage as so many legends is just mind blowing. Can’t wait., Tickets on sale now.”

The big news about her Grand Ole Opry appearance comes days after Morgan Wade recalled meeting her band on Craigslist. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Wade stated, “I was 19 and started a band on Craigslist. And so the first time I like sang in front of people, I just went down in this basement with five random men that I found on Craigslist. To start a band.”

Morgan Wade noted that she remembered there was a guy sitting out front with sunglasses on at eight in the morning. He was smoking weed. “That was really normal. And I just went on in the house. And they were like, ‘Yeah down in the basement.’ So I went down there, and there were five guys down there. But, here we are.”

Since being signed by Thirty Tigers, Morgan Wade has released two albums. These are Puppets With My Heart and Reckless. The album Reckless made its debut in March 2021. It peaked in second on the U.S. Heatseekers Album chart. It also peaked at 30 for the U.S. Country chart and eighth in the U.S. Folk chart.

Morgan Wade Addresses Her Tattoos During Interview With Rolling Stone

As she chatted with Rolling Stone about her music career, Morgan Wade recalled when she received her first of many tattoos. When she was 19-years-old. “I was sitting in my apartment. One of my friends from college, she was there. She was just like, ‘i think you would like tattoos.’ I don’t know why’s he said that to me. And I was like, ‘I think you’re right.’”

So, Morgan Wade decided to go to the nearest tattoo parlor for her first ink. “I had like 90 dollars in my bank account,” Wade admitted. Sure enough, her friend was definitely right. She did like tattoos. “I got pretty addicted, obviously.”

Along with discussing her tattoos, Morgan Wade shared her experience writing the song Wilder Days, which was notably inspired by a smoker. “I do hate the smell of cigarettes. The smoke. The person who I wrote about also mentioned that one day. I remember somebody walked by, and then that line came out. I think I get a lot of lyrics from something I experience. Or what people around me experience.”