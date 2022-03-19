Morgan Wallen Adds Arlington Globe Life Field Date to ‘Dangerous Tour’: Everything to Know

We’ve got amazing news for all of you country music fans in the state of Texas. Morgan Wallen will be making a stop in Arlington as part of his Dangerous tour.

2022 just keeps getting better and better, doesn’t it? It was already slated to be a busy year for Morgan Wallen thanks to his Dangerous tour, and now it just got even busier. The fan-favorite country singer is set to perform at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on October 8, 2022. As it currently stands, opening for Wallen at the show will be HARDY, Mike Ryan, and Jake Worthington. You better believe this show will be an incredible one.

What You Need To Know

Morgan Wallen will be performing at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as part of his Dangerous Tour

It will be the first-ever headlining stadium gig of Wallen’s career

Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album took home Album of the Year honors at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM)

Tickets will go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m. local time on Wallen’s official website

Globe Life Field, of course, is the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. Morgan Wallen is already thinking about his past playing baseball in Tennessee and how special it will be to perform in Arlington.

“I grew up playing baseball… spending more nights than I can count on fields in East Tennessee,” Wallen said in a recent press release. “It’s a special moment to be back on the field but doing my thing with my band.”

Morgan Wallen Teaming Up With HARDY During Tour Stop in Arlington

That’s right, folks — Morgan Wallen will be touring with one of his close friends. That, of course, is the ACM Songwriter of the Year HARDY.

“I’m spending the year touring with one of my best friends, and I couldn’t complete the year without him on the bill,” Wallen said of HARDY. “To finish the year with HARDY along with Mike and Jake, it’s going to be a special night.”

We know that a lot of your country music fans tuned into the ACM Awards last weekend. For those who did, then you probably saw that Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album took home Album of the Year honors. The album went on to become the country music industry’s biggest commercial success in 2021. He credits all of his loyal fans for helping him reach this moment in his career.

“Fans have shown up in ways I never dreamt,” he added. “Because of them, and because of the faith and support a lot of folks have had in me over the years, we’re gonna get to do this Texas.”

With all of that being said, you should be prepared to buy your tickets fast as soon as they go up for sale. Because Wallen is such a popular artist right now, the tickets are going to sell out quickly. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. on Wallen’s official website.