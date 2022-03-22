Morgan Wallen Arizona Show: Country Thunder to Release More Tickets to Meet Public Demand

Arizona music fans, get ready. You have a chance to grab tickets to see Morgan Wallen at the Country Thunder Music Festival. Due to popular demand, event organizers are releasing 1,000 single-day tickets for Saturday, April 9. Wallen is headlining that night alongside Hardy, Blanco Brown, Hardy, Mackenzie Porter, and Tyler Braden.

Quick Facts About Country Thunder Music Festival

Morgan Wallen is set to headline the event on Saturday, April 9th

Event organizers are releasing 1,000 single-day tickets for Saturday’s lineup

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, March 23

Gerry Krochak, director of marketing and media relations for the festival, says that they made the decision after seeing “the hysteria surrounding this guy.” Krochak also compared the artist to Garth Brooks.

“I see this as a special opportunity for fans to access tickets at his only show in this market,” he adds. “This is gonna be what I would call a really special night at that site.”

With the first round of Saturday passes already sold out, these extra 1,000 are sure to move just as quickly.

How To Grab Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s Arizona Headliner

How can fans purchase tickets to see Wallen in Arizona? The new batch of single-day tickets for Saturday are going on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, March 23) at 10 a.m. They are being sold for $175 plus tax and can be found directly on the Country Thunder website.

Fans can also buy single-day passes for Thursday, Friday and Sunday, as well as 4-day general admission tickets. To attend the entire festival, these passes are $245 plus tax. If you’re wanting to enjoy the concert in style, Country Thunder is offering platinum experiences as well.

Country Thunder Lineup

Morgan Wallen is not the only notable country act gracing the Country Thunder stage. Both talented headliners and notable up-and-comers fill the weekend lineup.

Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and Florida Georgia Line are leading their prospective day-lineups. On Thursday, Green joins Randy Houser, Lindsay Ell, and Nolan Sotillo.

The party just continues when Blake Shelton takes the stage on Friday. Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Phil Vassar, James Barker Band, and Jackson Dean are all a part of the day’s festivities.

The iconic Saturday lineup includes Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Tracy Lawrence, Blanco Brown, Mackenzie Porter, and Tyler Braden. Lastly, Florida Georgia Line takes the stage Sunday. Chase Rice, Jameson Rodgers, Sawyer Brown, and Maggie Rose open the show.

How could Country Thunder get any better than this? For more information, visit their website.