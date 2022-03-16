Morgan Wallen Concerts: Upcoming Tour Dates for 2022

Last fall, the 2022 ACM album of the year winner Morgan Wallen announced his 2022 Dangerous: The Double Album 46-city concert tour. And almost as soon as ticket sales opened, overwhelming demand forced Wallen to add another eight stops to his schedule. So, all his fans could have the chance to see him in person.
Within a month, the country crooner had already sold over 700K tickets. And he also broke records along the way. One of Morgan Wallen’s late additions was in his hometown of Nashville, TN, where he already had two dates planned in the famed Bridgestone Arena. But tickets sold out immediately. And, of course, the third batch went just as quickly. When they did, Wallen became the third artist ever to sell out the venue three times in a single year.
In fact, the majority of his stops have sold out.
The Morgan Wallen Concert Series Kicks Off
Wallen’s tour finally kicked off on February 9th. And he’s been performing for packed stadiums ever since. But the fun has only just begun for his eager fans. There are still 44 more concerts to go before he heads home to Music City on October 22nd.
In addition to his remaining tour dates, the Whiskey Glasses singer will also be headlining in 13 country music festivals. You can catch him at events such as the Tortuga Music Festival in April, the Patriotic Festival in May, and Tailgate n’ Tallboys in June.
So we’d say he has a busy, but fun, six months ahead of him. Now, we’ll admit that it may be hard to snag tickets to a Morgan Wallen concert. But it’s definitely not impossible. And judging by the enormously positive response to his tour announcement, seeing a show will probably be an experience of a lifetime. So, you may as well try.
If you want to catch the country mega-star live in concert, here’s everything you need to know:
March Concert Dates and Locations
- Wednesday, March 16 Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- Thursday, March 17 Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- Friday, March 18 Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
April Concert Dates
- Friday, April 8 Fort Lauderdate, FL at Tortuga Music Festival
- Saturday, April 9 Florence, AZ at Tortuga Music Festival
- Thursday, April 14 Evansville, IN at Ford Center
- Friday, April 15 Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- Thursday, April 21 Corpus Christi, TX at AmericanBank Center
- Friday, April 22 San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
- Saturday, April 23 Lafayette, LA at Cajundome
- Thursday, April 28 Green Bay, WI at The Resch Center
- Friday, April 29 Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
- Saturday, April 30-Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
May Concert Dates
- Thursday, May 12 Denver, CO at Ball Arena
- Friday, May 13 Rapid City, SD at Summit Arena.
- Saturday, May 14 Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena
- Friday, May 27 Allentown, PA at PPL Center
- Sunday, May 29 Norfolk, VA at Patriotic Festival
June Concert Dates
- Thursday, June 2 Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
- Friday, June 3 Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Saturday, June 4 Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
- Saturday, June 11 Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium
- Thursday, June 16 Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- Friday, June 17th Peoria, IL at Tailgate n’ Tallboys
- Saturday, June 18 North Lawrence, OH at The Country Fest Clay’s Park Resort
- Thursday, June 23 Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Friday, June 24 Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Saturday, June 25 Darien Center, NY at Dairen Lake Amphitheater
July Concert Dates
- Saturday, July 2 Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater
- Sunday, July 3 Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater
- Thursday, July 7 Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Friday, July 8 Syracuse, NY at Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Saturday, July 9 Fort Loramie, OH at Country Concert
- Saturday, July 16 Craven, SK at Country Thunder Saskatchewan
- Thursday, July 21 Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Friday, July 22 Brooklyn, MI at Faster Horses Festival
- Saturday, July 23 Twin Lakes, WI at Country Thunder Wisconsin
- Saturday, July 30 Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
August Concert Dates
- Thursday, August 4 Atlanta, GA at Lakewood Amphitheater
- Friday, August 5 Atlanta, GA at Lakewood Amphitheater
- Saturday, August 6 Cullman, AL at Rock The South
- Thursday, August 11 Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
- Friday, August 12 Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre
- Saturday, August 13 Atlantic City, NJ at TidalWave Music Festival
- Saturday, August 20 Calgary, AB at Country Thunder Alberta
- Thursday, August 25 Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena
- Friday, August 26 Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP Rogers
- Saturday, August 27 St. Louis, MO Hollywood at Casino Amphitheatre
September Concert Dates
- Wednesday, September 7 Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
- Friday, September 9 Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
- Saturday, September 10 West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
- Thursday, September 15 Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Friday, September 16 Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Saturday, September 17 Wheatland, CA atToyota Amphitheatre
- Saturday, September 24 Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com
- Sunday, September 25 Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com
October Concert Dates
- October 22 Kissimmee, FL at Country Thunder Florida
To purchase your tickets, head on over to Wallen Morgan’s website today. You can also find seats on ticketmaster.