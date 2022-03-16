Morgan Wallen Concerts: Upcoming Tour Dates for 2022

Last fall, the 2022 ACM album of the year winner Morgan Wallen announced his 2022 Dangerous: The Double Album 46-city concert tour. And almost as soon as ticket sales opened, overwhelming demand forced Wallen to add another eight stops to his schedule. So, all his fans could have the chance to see him in person.

Within a month, the country crooner had already sold over 700K tickets. And he also broke records along the way. One of Morgan Wallen’s late additions was in his hometown of Nashville, TN, where he already had two dates planned in the famed Bridgestone Arena. But tickets sold out immediately. And, of course, the third batch went just as quickly. When they did, Wallen became the third artist ever to sell out the venue three times in a single year.

In fact, the majority of his stops have sold out.

The Morgan Wallen Concert Series Kicks Off

Wallen’s tour finally kicked off on February 9th. And he’s been performing for packed stadiums ever since. But the fun has only just begun for his eager fans. There are still 44 more concerts to go before he heads home to Music City on October 22nd.

In addition to his remaining tour dates, the Whiskey Glasses singer will also be headlining in 13 country music festivals. You can catch him at events such as the Tortuga Music Festival in April, the Patriotic Festival in May, and Tailgate n’ Tallboys in June.

So we’d say he has a busy, but fun, six months ahead of him. Now, we’ll admit that it may be hard to snag tickets to a Morgan Wallen concert. But it’s definitely not impossible. And judging by the enormously positive response to his tour announcement, seeing a show will probably be an experience of a lifetime. So, you may as well try.

If you want to catch the country mega-star live in concert, here’s everything you need to know:

Wednesday, March 16 Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, March 17 Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Friday, March 18 Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Friday, April 8 Fort Lauderdate, FL at Tortuga Music Festival

Saturday, April 9 Florence, AZ at Tortuga Music Festival

Thursday, April 14 Evansville, IN at Ford Center

Friday, April 15 Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Thursday, April 21 Corpus Christi, TX at AmericanBank Center

Friday, April 22 San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

Saturday, April 23 Lafayette, LA at Cajundome

Thursday, April 28 Green Bay, WI at The Resch Center

Friday, April 29 Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Saturday, April 30-Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Thursday, May 12 Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Friday, May 13 Rapid City, SD at Summit Arena.

Saturday, May 14 Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena

Friday, May 27 Allentown, PA at PPL Center

Sunday, May 29 Norfolk, VA at Patriotic Festival

Thursday, June 2 Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, June 3 Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, June 4 Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, June 11 Minneapolis, MN at U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, June 16 Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Friday, June 17th Peoria, IL at Tailgate n’ Tallboys

Saturday, June 18 North Lawrence, OH at The Country Fest Clay’s Park Resort

Thursday, June 23 Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Friday, June 24 Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday, June 25 Darien Center, NY at Dairen Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, July 2 Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater

Sunday, July 3 Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater

Thursday, July 7 Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Friday, July 8 Syracuse, NY at Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Saturday, July 9 Fort Loramie, OH at Country Concert

Saturday, July 16 Craven, SK at Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Thursday, July 21 Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, July 22 Brooklyn, MI at Faster Horses Festival

Saturday, July 23 Twin Lakes, WI at Country Thunder Wisconsin

Saturday, July 30 Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday, August 4 Atlanta, GA at Lakewood Amphitheater

Friday, August 5 Atlanta, GA at Lakewood Amphitheater

Saturday, August 6 Cullman, AL at Rock The South

Thursday, August 11 Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

Friday, August 12 Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

Saturday, August 13 Atlantic City, NJ at TidalWave Music Festival

Saturday, August 20 Calgary, AB at Country Thunder Alberta

Thursday, August 25 Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, August 26 Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP Rogers

Saturday, August 27 St. Louis, MO Hollywood at Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 7 Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

Friday, September 9 Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 10 West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 15 Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday, September 16 Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 17 Wheatland, CA atToyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 24 Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com

Sunday, September 25 Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com

October 22 Kissimmee, FL at Country Thunder Florida

To purchase your tickets, head on over to Wallen Morgan’s website today. You can also find seats on ticketmaster.