Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Sets Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 Country Albums Chart

Sure enough folks, Morgan Wallen has just set another record in country music, as his hit album Dangerous: The Double Album has officially achieved the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s country albums chart. At 51 weeks at the very top, Wallen’s album set the longest run since Billboard launched the Top Country Albums chart in 1964.

When Morgan Wallen’s double album tied Luke Combs and Shania Twain’s 50-week records last week, industry professionals predicted it was more than likely Wallen’s album would break the record.

Forbes reports Dangerous: The Double Album earned Morgan Wallen 46,000 equivalent album units during the week ending March 24th, alone. 2021 concluded with the artist’s hit record selling a total of 3.2 million album units, making it the most-streamed album across all genres for that year. However, total sales have continued on an upward trend since.

Dangerous: The Double Album dropped in January of 2021, and soon found itself debuting on the Top Country Albums Chart. During its first month on the Billboard chart, the album sold 265,000 equivalent album units. The outlet reports the total marked the largest country sales since Carrie Underwood debuted Cry Pretty in 2018.

Morgan Wallen Rewrites Country Album History

Morgan Wallen’s label Big Loud, which previously dropped him following controversial comments made last year, spoke to the artist’s latest success. Company CEO/partner Seth England told Billboard, “With this milestone, [Wallen] is resetting country music history books in terms of album success.”

Country artists Luke Combs and Shania Twain previously shared the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

Combs took the top slot with his 2017 debut album, This One’s For You. With hit songs like “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours,” Combs’ career immediately shot to the top. Now, his latest song, “Doin’ This,” has taken country radio by storm.

Combs was previously tied for the top slot with country music living legend, Shania Twain. 1997 saw the Canadian-born artist reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with Come On Over. The 16-track disc boasts hits including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Honey I’m Home.”

Unfortunately for the two country music superstars, Morgan Wallen’s record has just blown their own personal bests out of the water. However, that’s just the start for Morgan Wallen.

In addition to rewriting country music history, the “Wasted On You” singer also helped to drive country music consumption growth for 2021.

Essentially, music consumption growth is determined by a list of 200 tops songs across all genres. Of that total last year, 37 consisted of country music hits. And three of those alone were Morgan Wallen tracks. Two were Chris Stapleton songs. The genre’s growth also sees influence from stars like Gabby Barrett and Walker Hayes.

Altogether, the genre saw an increase in consumption numbering 2%.