Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Ties Luke Combs and Shania Twain for Most Weeks Atop the Charts

Morgan Wallen kicked off March with a handful of memorable milestone careers. Now, as we prepare to head into April, Dangerous: The Double Album is still kicking country arse, with Morgan Wallen’s album tieing with Luke Combs and Shania Twain for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. The megastar’s double album just marked its 50th straight week on top.

Who Set the ‘Billboard’ Country Record?

Dangerous: The Double Album is currently partaking in an impressive three-way tie, alongside some of country’s most beloved stars. Since Billboard began recording the genre’s Top Country Albums in 1964, not a single country album has spent more than 50 weeks at No. 1.

When Luke Combs made his debut with, This One’s For You, the album shot straight to the top, with hits like “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” and “One Number Away” taking country radio by storm.

Before that, Shania Twain set the record, dominating the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 1997, with her hit album Come On Over. The late 90s album featured hits like “Honey I’m Home,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Now, however, Morgan Wallen and Dangerous: The Double Album might just be on their way to setting an all-new Billboard record. While no country album to date has spent more than 50 weeks at the top, Morgan Wallen’s broken enough records over the last few months that it wouldn’t be surprising if his album achieved the top Billboard spot in the chart’s history.

The Latest Morgan Wallen Successes

Morgan Wallen is absolutely dominating country music and country radio right now, but his current win streak ignited at the very start of 2022. In January, Billboard listed Dangerous: The Double Album as the No. 1 country album of the year. It also became the most popular album across all genres, selling 3.2 million album units in 2021 alone. Wallen’s record has continued to dominate, with sales across the globe on a continuous upward trend.

Other Wallen Wins & Records:

Morgan Wallen beats major Taylor Swift record—Dangerous: The Double Album reached its 60th week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

2022 ACM Awards: Morgan Wallen wins Album of the Year for Dangerous: The Double Album.

Morgan Wallen helped drive country music consumption growth for 2021; country music accounted for 37 of the top 200 songs, while three of the 37 country hits were Morgan Wallen projects.

Dangerous: The Double Album voted iHeartRadio‘s Country Music Album of the Year.

If Morgan Wallen had to create a resumé, I’m pretty sure it would far surpass the standard two-page limit. And that’s just with accomplishments achieved within the last three months! We can’t wait to see what Morgan Wallen does next as his career in country music continues to skyrocket.