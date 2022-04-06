Morgan Wallen Donates $25K To Wildfire Relief in East Tennessee

Like he did when floodwaters hit the state, Morgan Wallen is stepping in to help as much as he can with the Tennessee wildfire. The singer-songwriter has a special place in his heart for East Tennessee and the greater Appalachian region. Through his music, he has been able to give back in many ways. This time, he worked along with his More Than My Hometown Foundation.

Wallen Helps with Wildfires

In response to the wildfires raging in East Tennessee, Wallen made a big donation. Along with his More Than My Hometown Foundation, the country singer gave $25,000. Greater Good Music is the group that was the recipient of the money. They were more than thankful for the generous move from the singer-songwriter.

“Thank you [Morgan Wallen] and More Than My Hometown Foundation,” the charity said in their post. “For your generous financial support allowing us to assist firefighters and citizens in harm’s way in the wildfires in East Tennessee.” Along with another organization, Greater Good Music plans on providing meals to firefighters battling the blazes. There are volunteers from 400 agencies around the state fighting the fires.

Right now, more than 300 buildings have burned and the fires have spread to more than 3,000 acres. However, those battling the wildfires have managed to get it to 95% contained. More work is needed but it seems like officials are getting things under control. Then, work on getting these families and victims the help they need will have to be done.

Morgan Wallen Helps with Relief from Wildfires in Tennessee After Helping with Floods

This latest move from Wallen makes a lot of sense if you’ve kept up with his actions over the last year or so. When floodwaters threatened citizens of the Volunteer state and forced them out of their homes, the country music star was there to respond. He played sold-out charity concerts including other country music stars.

The executive director of Greater Good Music, Sheila Jones, talked about the donation that Wallen and his foundation made.

“We are so grateful to Morgan for helping us provide hot meals to firefighters and first responders in the fire zone, as well as assist families that have been displaced and in need of food, clothing, and supplies in the coming days.”

This is a great gesture from Morgan Wallen amid the Tennessee wildfire, and it won’t be the last time that he heps his home state when they are in need.