Morgan Wallen Drops Epic Series of Photos From ‘Night 3’ of Historic Nashville Run

Morgan Wallen had himself quite a cool run in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. People were coming out to hear him sing those hit songs. They just love them. Well, he did not disappoint the Nashville faithful and anyone who might have driven there for the shows. Morgan Wallen had some pictures himself from the historic run and decided to share them with fans on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

Morgan Wallen Set Night No. 3 on Fire In Nashville With Concert

As you can tell from these pictures that came from Morgan’s third night of concerts in Nashville, fans were holding their phones up to get pictures. We’d probably do the same thing if we were front and center to see him. Also, he had a number of guests show up and share time on stage. What a set of shows there.

So, who showed up on Night 3? Thomas Rhett joined Wallen up there for a Rhett-written song from Morgan’s Dangerous: The Double Album. It’s called Whiskey’d My Way and the fans loved it. Wallen said, “I’ve got another buddy of mine out here tonight – I bet you’re gonna like this one.”

And Jason Aldean popped up there. Morgan did an encore and had Lil Durk join him. They did Broadway Girls. Well, that was all she wrote for this time on the Bridgestone Arena stage. Three sold-out packed shows right there.

Jason Aldean Thought Highly of Morgan Back in 2020

Speaking of Aldean, he showed up back in March 2021 for a stop on Just Being Ernest. At that point, Aldean said this guy was his favorite artist then. Who? Wallen! “To me, I think he’s one of the most talented guys that have come through this town in a long time,” Aldean said. “Just from a writer’s standpoint. A singing standpoint.”

He should know. Aldean had Morgan Wallen out on tour with him in 2020. The country music singer told Wallen at the time: “I was like, man, you’re the next superstar of our business, man,” he said. “I mean, you could just tell he just kind of had of a slow build. I mean his first single didn’t really take off. It wasn’t really until Whiskey Glasses. [That]is the one that really kind of shot things up.”

One more quick story. What is it about Morgan and his mullet? It’s quite a hairstyle. Here’s what he said in an interview. “[My dad] had a mullet during their wedding. I just said, ‘Dang, Dad, that looks kinda good — I think I might try it.’” And he gave it a ride. Still does, too.