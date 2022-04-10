Morgan Wallen Drops Wild Photos From Tortuga: ‘This Is What Headlining My First Festival Looks Like’

Weekend goals — sipping an adult beverage, hanging out at the beach for the Tortuga Festival, and listening to Morgan Wallen sing his favorite songs.

So many fans flocked to Fort Lauderdale Friday night for the event. That’s why Morgan Wallen dropped a photo gallery on his Instagram to show off the Tortuga Festival crowds.

He captioned the gallery: “This is what headlining my first festival looks like. Tortuga, y’all were incredible. Arizona, LFG. See you tonight.”

Click through the gallery and see how live music and big outdoor crowds are back in a huge way.

Wallen’s concert in Tortuga was Friday night. He jetted cross country for a Saturday appearance at Arizona Country Thunder.

This year’s Country Thunder-Arizona festival featured some big acts. Blake Shelton headlined Friday, with appearances that evening by Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Phil Vassar and the James Barker Band. The crowd also got to see two duets between super couple Shelton and his wife, pop star Gwen Stefani.

Even Famous Fans Were In Awe of Morgan Wallen and the Tortuga Festival Crowds

Meanwhile, Morgen Wallen didn’t appear tired from his Tortuga Festival act. The Arizona Republic said crowds for Wallen were the largest of the weekend. The rotating festival finishes Sunday with Florida Georgia Line as the headliner..

Back in Florida, Wallen played before a sold-out festival. It continues through tonight. Organizers blocked off parts of Fort Lauderdale Beach for the outdoor concert. Other acts included Nelly, Luke Combs, Sublime with Rome, and Thomas Rhett.

Combs even commented on the crowd Wallen attracted. He replied to Wallen’s photo gallery with a one-word comment. “Stud.” New Cleveland Browns QB Josh Dobbs also jumped into Wallen’s mentions, posting “oh my people.”

Rapper Money Bag Yo also dropped by the replies, leaving some fire and rocket emojis. Country star ERNEST wrote “Folks.” And rapper Jelly Roll replied “the entire south Florida shut down for you bubba —- insanity.”

Wallen Set to Release New Music This Friday

As the Tortuga Festival showed, it’s good to be Morgan Wallen right now. His album — Dangerous: The Double Album — broke the record for most consecutive weeks atop the Billboard country music charts. It’s at 51 weeks and counting. At 50 weeks, he’d tied Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Shania Twain’s Come On Over.

And now, Wallen is set to release a new single this Friday. It’s “Don’t Think Jesus,” with a release that coincides with Good Friday. Wallen believes this song is a redemptive one. He got emotional when he first heard it alone in his truck.

Wallen’s fans already know the song. He dropped big hints about it last October. “Some of my friends sent me a song today,” he wrote on social media, “I was on the way back home from playing a little golf.”

He added: “They wrote this song with me in on their mind and made me cry in the truck.”

You can read more Outsider coverage about Wallen’s new song here.