morgan-wallen-just-beat-a-major-taylor-swift-record-on-the-billboard-200-chart

Country star Morgan Wallen has been on a roll in his country music career the last few months. Most recently, Morgan Wallen has beaten a major Taylor Swift record on the Billboard 200 chart. Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album just saw its 60th week in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. That particular streak was formerly held by iconic country-turned-popstar.

Morgan Wallen beats a major Taylor Swift record.

Dangerous: The Double Album was the best-selling album across all genres for 2021.

Morgan Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour” sold out all 54 venues, with more than 800,000 tickets bought out.

‘Dangerous’ Becomes the Country Album with the Most Weeks in the Top 10

Before 2022 even kicked off, Morgan Wallen closed out 2021 on a high note. The early part of the year saw the artist dealing with backlash regarding controversial comments caught on video. However, after months of reflection and sincere public statements, the artist shot right back to the top.

Now, Dangerous has become the single country album with the most weeks spent within the Billboard 200‘s Top 10. Morgan Wallen has officially beaten the Taylor Swift record which saw her 2008 album, Fearless, spend 59 weeks within the Billboard 200‘s top 10.

According to Music Mayhem, Wallen’s double album additionally saw 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1, and now remains in the No. 3 spot more than a year after the album’s release.

As per the outlet, the artist’s 30-track album has sold 3.5 million units since its release, with 42,000 units sold this week. Information regarding the album’s sales comes from Chart Data on Twitter.

Fan-favorites off the Dangerous double album include several of Morgan Wallen’s latest No. 1s: “Sand In My Boots,” “7 Summers,” and “More Than My Hometown.” That’s in addition to the country star’s newest radio single, “Wasted On You.”

Morgan Wallen Sells Out All 47 Dangerous Tour Dates

Morgan Wallen continues to see success with his sophomore project. However, the country icon is also in the midst of his 54-stop “The Dangerous Tour” which kicked off this month. Originally, Wallen’s tour was to begin in February. However, winter weather in the northeast region of the country resulted in multiple cancelations. Those dates were postponed until later on in the tour.

Nevertheless, Wallen’s tour dates remain sold-out, with a sale of more than 800,000 tickets.

When Morgan Wallen first shared news of The Dangerous Tour, he was only to be joined by rising country stars, HARDY and Larry Fleet. Now, though, the country icon has added Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Rice, Ian Munsick, and “Flower Shops” singer ERNEST to his massive tour.

The outlet further shared Morgan Wallen plans to join country megastar Eric Church for “One Hell of A Night” in Minneapolis this June.