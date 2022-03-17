Morgan Wallen ‘Dangerous’ Tour: Which Country Stars Joined Him on Stage for First Nashville Show?

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen took the stage last night in Nashville at exactly 9:02 p.m., his good luck stage time, for another iteration of his 57-show Dangerous tour. Dressed in brown corduroy pearl-snap shirt and jeans, Wallen rose from below the stage seated at his Nord Grand piano. He immediately began the show with his recent No. 1 hit, “Sand in My Boots,” the first of 26 songs on the docket that evening for the Eastern Tennessee product.

Wallen will play two more shows for the Music City crowd this week before heading north to Indiana. He stopped to introduce himself and his band after “Up Down,” the fun summer hit that he recorded with Florida Georgia Line four years ago. According to Wallen, the night represented many years of support his family and friends showed him along the way.

“I really appreciate you being here tonight,” he said. “I got a lot of people I care about here, a lot of people who believed in me for a long time are in the building tonight … this is really special to me.”

The ACM Album of the Year award-winner floated up and down the massive stage, flipping between guitars as he delivered deeper cuts like “Silverado for Sale,” “7 Summers,” “Country A$$ Sh*t” and “Wonderin’ Bout The Wind.”

He also gave fans a taste of his writing process while recounting his thoughts on “Wonderin’ Bout The Wind.” Wallen said the song came to him on his back porch while watching a storm roll in. The songs lyrics tell the story: I don’t know where the hell it comes from / Got no idea where it goes when it leaves / And when it’s here, it’s here, and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Morgan Wallen brings out the stars during his 57-night tour

Wallen, a talented baseball player before he injured himself in high school, compared the night to the World Series before diving into his song, “Chasin’ You.”

Fellow songwriter Ernest K. Smith, or just Ernest to many, surprised the crowd just over halfway through the show as dual flower-adorned mic stands appeared center-stage. He and Wallen took turns singing on their budding hit “Flower Shops,” before handing out real flowers to fans close to the stage.

Tour opener Larry Fleet then joined to perform his 2020 debut “Where I Find God;” but the biggest surprise came next. Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn superstardom surprised the crowd by joining Wallen midway through his song “Talkin’ Tennessee,” from his debut album. Afterwards, Wallen paused, then asked, “Wanna sing another one, Ronnie?” before duetting on the 1992 country classic “Neon Moon.”

Country artist HARDY then came out for “He Went To Jared,” where he and Wallen jubilantly high-fived and clasped hands on stage. Directly after “More Than My Hometown,” Wallen introduced his final surprise guest at Bridgestone Arena, Jimmie Allen.

Closing the show with an encore of “Whiskey Glasses,” Wallen left the crowd at Bridgestone walking on air. Following his opening shows at Madison Square Garden, The New Yorker described the evening as “not just a highly entertaining show but a tribal experience.”

And that’s exactly what he brought to the people of Nashville.