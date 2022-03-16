Morgan Wallen Is Loving Being Back on the Road With Hardy in New Concert Pics

Up and coming country superstar Morgan Wallen hit the road earlier this year, performing in concert for his latest record “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

Earlier this week, on March 12, Morgan Wallen hit up Grand Forks, North Dakota. Based on Wallen’s recent pictures, it looks like he had the time of his life performing there. The pictures Wallen posted of himself and fellow country star Hardy show a wild night.

We see Morgan Wallen playing the piano at the North Dakota concert, as well as singing close to the fans in the first row. He’s kicking his legs out, he’s laughing, and he’s singing for thousands upon thousands of fans in the Alerus Center.

“Used to not be allowed in the building, but now we on the rooftop,” Morgan Wallen wrote in his Instagram caption. He’s quoting a lyric from Wiz Khalifa’s song “Rooftops.”

According to the Grand Forks Herald, more than 20,000 people piled into the Alerus Center to see Morgan Wallen perform the concert. The outlet reports that opening acts Larry Fleet and Hardy played for about an hour and a half, with Wallen taking the stage around 9 p.m. He reportedly performed “Sand in My Boots,” “Somethin’ Country” and “Up Down” among other hits.

“What’s going on North Dakota?” Morgan Wallen said at the concert. “Thank you so much for being here. My name is Morgan Wallen. I really appreciate it. This might be the biggest crowd on the tour so far.”

That’s saying something, considering Wallen’s already performed in New York City, Columbia, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

Concert Partner Hardy Congratulates Morgan Wallen on ACM Awards Win

Hardy and Morgan Wallen seem to be close friends as well as professionals. During the ACM awards last week, both country stars snagged wins in their respective categories. But Hardy got more choked up over Wallen’s win for ACM Album of the Year than his own for Songwriter of the Year.

“He works very hard. He deserves that award,” Hardy told ET .”For those that don’t know, your peers, our co-workers vote for who should win this award. To know that the entire country music industry voted for him to win that …”

Wallen’s win was surprising to some because he was banned from last year’s awards. While “Dangerous: The Double Album” has seen huge success, it came at a time when Wallen was in the midst of controversy. But that controversy seems to slowly be fading behind Wallen’s overwhelming success.

“Me and my fiancee cried, I think, moreover that award than this one,” Hardy said in the interview. “It means a lot for him. It means a lot.”