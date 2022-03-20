morgan-wallen-makes-surprise-appearance-at-nashville-bar-following-historic-three-night-run

When country music star Morgan Wallen makes a surprise appearance at a Nashville bar, then it’s going to make some people take notice. Imagine sitting there and you’re having a drink. One minute you are just chatting with friends or someone you’re there at the bar with at that time. Then you look up and see Morgan Wallen make his way through the bar. And you know that he’s had a historic three-night run in Music City.

Morgan Wallen Surprise Appearance Gives Fans Intimate Concert

That run took place at the sold-out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Apparently, he wanted to have another show before hitting the road. Morgan Wallen showed up at Nashville karaoke bar Cross-Eyed Critters.

It’s at the Graduate Hotel in midtown Nashville. Well, it usually has an animatronic “backup band.” Not for Morgan you don’t. The hotel teased this show on Instagram about an hour ahead of the show. They did this with a picture of an animal wearing a guitar strap that said “Dangerous.” It also tagged Morgan Wallen asking if it was “Quitting Time” yet.

For 80 lucky fans that figured out the hint, they got to see a private acoustic set. The same goes for 20 winners from radio station contests around the United States. All of them heard Morgan Wallen perform songs like More Than My Hometown, Dangerous, Chasing You, Wasted On You, Whiskey Glasses, and Flower Shops, his hit song with Ernest.

Country Singer Has Stopped By Some of His Friends’ Bars Before

Wallen has a habit of showing up around Nashville bars, like one owned by Kid Rock and another by Jason Aldean. He’ll pull up there and hit the stage for some songs. Yet the concert at the bar was just him, two guitar players, and some friends.

That’s pretty sweet. You get to go hear Morgan Wallen perform at what usually is a karaoke bar. Well, don’t mind him if he’s still relishing in the fact that he won the Album of the Year Award at the ACM Awards show.

He faced some tough competition. But he took the award home thanks to Dangerous: The Double Album. Wallen beat out some albums from talented singers. Also nominated for the award were Carly Pearce’s 29: Written in Stone, Thomas Rhett’s Country Again: Side A, Chris Young’s Famous Friends, and, of course, Miranda Lambert’s The Marfa Tapes.

Wallen had some thoughtful words to say upon accepting his award at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He’s 28 years old and said that the most important thing in his life is his son. Wallen’s son is Indigo Wilder, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend KT Smith. His son is approaching his second birthday, too.