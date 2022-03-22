Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Pop-Up Show Makes Good on Fundraising Efforts for Tennessee Flooding Victims

Morgan Wallen did a pop-up show in Nashville that thrilled the fans in attendance. Mind you, this was after a run of three sold-out nights. Those were at Bridgestone Arena in Music City. That would be enough for most country music artists to simply call it a night. Not Morgan Wallen, though. See, his fourth show happened to be at famed karaoke bar Cross-Eyed Critters on Saturday night.

Morgan Wallen Pop Up Show Has Fan From Flood Concert Benefit There

This pop-up show Morgan Wallen did in Nashville also had another thing to it. It was a reward to raffle winners from his Morgan Wallen & Friends Show at Marathon Music Works on Sept. 8, 2021. At that concert, more than $800,000 was raised for flood victims of Middle Tennessee, in partnership with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Fans who keep up with Morgan Wallen got a hint about the discreet pop-up show through an Instagram post made by Graduate Nashville hours before it started. They used a picture of one of the animatronic animals wearing a guitar strap that said “Dangerous.”

It also tagged Morgan Wallen asking if it was “Quittin’ Time” yet. Seated on a stage with guitar in hand, alongside bandmates Dominic Frost and Tyler Tomlinson, the East Tennessean treated those in attendance to cuts from his ACM Album of the Year, Dangerous, including its title track, current single “Wasted on You,” No. 1s “More Than My Hometown” and If I Know Me’s “Chasin’ You.”

Recording Artist Performed Some Big-Time Hits For Those In Attendance

The singer/songwriter also performed a solo/acoustic version of his Top 25 collaboration with ERNEST, “Flower Shops,” before closing the night with his No. 1 smash “Whiskey Glasses.”

In case you did not know, then Morgan Wallen has a habit of showing up around Nashville bars. He will go to one owned by his friends and hit the stage for some songs. Having an intimate concert is pretty sweet. You get to go hear Morgan Wallen perform at what usually is a karaoke bar.

But Wallen also is still enjoying his win for Album of the Year Award at the ACM Awards show. What an award and it’s been quite the year for him and his career. More awards? He’s not going to mind that.

Wallen, though, faced some tough competition. He won with Dangerous: The Double Album. Others nominated included Carly Pearce’s 29: Written in Stone, Thomas Rhett’s Country Again: Side A, Chris Young’s Famous Friends, and, of course, Miranda Lambert’s The Marfa Tapes. Yet it was Morgan all the way with the win. He also won over some more fans with the pop-up concert, too.