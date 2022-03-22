Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Shows Raise $120k for More Than My Hometown Foundation

Morgan Wallen has been making country music history lately, marking career milestone after milestone. However, now, he’s demonstrating his prowess as “the most wanted man in country” in another way. After a three-night tour stop in Nashville, Morgan Wallen raised more than $120,000 benefitting the More Than My Hometown Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to better provide for and support children, adolescents, and teens in finding permanent, loving homes.

Highlights from Wallen’s Tour-Stop

Morgan Wallen’s consecutive performances at the Nashville Bridgestone Arena saw more than 40,000 fans in total.

Every ticket sale for the 2022 Dangerous Tour contributed $3.00 toward the More Than My Hometown Foundation.

Morgan Wallen’s Bridgestone Arena performances raised over $120,000 for the foundation.

Morgan Wallen Contributes Concert Proceeds to Charitable Cause

The “Neon Eyes” singer kicked off his Dangerous Tour last month with a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden. Since then, he’s been making headline after headline. March started out when he won the ACM Award for Album of the Year, his Dangerous: The Double Album becoming the most widely streamed album across all genres for 2021.

From there, his album broke a longstanding Billboard record, previously held by Taylor Swift. And, on top of that, he has managed to help grow consumption rates for country music across the board.

Not two months through 2022 and already Morgan Wallen has had a record year.

However, some of his most meaningful wins come from ticket sales during his 2022 tour. As per a press release, every ticket sold for the Dangerous Tour sees $3.00 donated to the country artist’s More Than My Hometown Foundation.

As per their website, More Than My Hometown Foundation “believes that every young person, regardless of your hometown, deserves the best chance at a great life.”

That said, Morgan Wallen and his Nashville performances alone donated a massive chunk of charitable contributions to the foundation. However, the Dangerous Tour boasts 54 stops in all. So total charitable proceeds will likely skyrocket. Wallen will not conclude this year’s tour until September.

The Inspiration Behind More Than My Hometown Foundation

Despite kicking off 2021 on a sour note, Morgan Wallen has managed to climb, quite literally, all the way to the top. In doing so, he has contributed a lot of time and effort to giving back. In fact, his first public performance back since 2020 saw the 28-year-old artist putting on a benefit concert for victims affected by the devastating Tennessee flooding last fall.

The More Than My Hometown Foundation was also founded in 2021 by the artist himself. According to his statement on the foundation’s website, his charitable cause was inspired by his sister.

“Since my parents fostered and now officially adopted my sister Lacey, I’ve witnessed what love and care can do for a child that didn’t have it before.”

Wallen added, “There are many elements that aid in the development and protection of an adolescent[‘]s life, and that is why I created the foundation so a childs’ resources are not limited due to their circumstances.”