Morgan Wallen Net Worth: How Much Is the ‘7 Summers’ Singer Worth?

Morgan Wallen surfaced in the country music industry less than 10 years ago, but the singer-songwriter quickly made his mark, earning a serious net worth after just two albums.

The Knoxville, Tenn., native gained notoriety thanks to an impressive showing on season six of NBC’s popular singing show, The Voice. He didn’t win the show, but he did win a record deal and a chance to release his debut EP, “Stand Alone,” in 2015. Three years later, his first studio album, If I Know Me, ran up the charts, eventually becoming a commercial and critical hit for the young artist.

Then last year, Wallen, 28, followed up the debut album with a second iteration titled Dangerous, The Double Album, which just won an ACM for Album of the Year.

Morgan Wallen’s Net Worth is Around $4 Million

Thanks to his early success, Morgan Wallen has reportedly accumulated a net worth of around $4 million, but that number should balloon quickly at his current pace. The artist faced controversy a few times in the past two years — the latter of which caused his label to drop him — but the quality of the music may outlast the legal problems. Here are some of his career highlights, so far:

Whiskey Glasses (Song, 2018)

Up Down (Song with Florida Georgia Line, 2018)

If I Know Me (Album, 2018)

Dangerous: The Double Album (Album, 2021)

More Than My Hometown (Song, 2021)

865 (Song, 2021)

On August 14, 2020, Wallen released the song ‘7 Summers,’ which broke the record for the most first-day streams. Ever since, his career has soared, even despite the legal and social controversies.

As a child in Tennessee, Wallen grew up the son of a Baptist preacher. He played piano and violin, but also excelled as an athlete, especially a baseball player. The future country music superstar received a college baseball scholarship thanks to his efforts but switched to music for good after an injury ended his career on the diamond.

Wallen’s mother signed him up for The Voice in 2014. During taping, the R&B artist Usher initially chose Wallen for his team; but singer Adam Levine ended up “stealing” Wallen later in the show. Though he didn’t make it past the show’s playoff round, Wallen leveraged the opportunity into a record deal with Panacea Records and then Big Loud Records.

Some Memorable Quotes From the Budding Superstar Singer

“I believe in God. I believe that He’s real and I believe He has control over a lot of things and I think throughout history there has been a lot of countries that have turned their back on Him and the result is not great.”

“My whole life, baseball was my first love. I was gonna play college, but during my senior year, I tore my ACL, and college faded away with their offer, which I understand, obviously. That was a dark time in my life.”

“We don’t put the Ten Commandments in school anymore. We neglect everything, and people act like the Ten Commandments is something so terrible. I mean, it’s a way to live. I think we all could agree on what they say.”

