Morgan Wallen Partners With Greater Good Music to Help Communities in Need on His ‘Dangerous Tour’

Once again, here he comes to help. Morgan Wallen is partnering with a familiar group to help communities through his Dangerous Tour. The country music singer is teaming up with Greater Good Music to help folks in need. His foundation, More Than My Hometown, is also part of the new partnership.

As one of the first recipients of the new project’s help, Evansville, Indiana had a truckload of food donated recently. On Thursday (4/14), before he took the stage in Evansville, a low-income neighborhood was able to get items that they are in need of. Center of Hope Church was host to the Tri-State Food Bank’s donation center.

Greater Good Music worked along with the local food bank and church in order to get volunteers and hand out food to the folks in the neighborhood. For two hours, between 10 AM and 12 PM, those volunteers gave bags away that had fruit, veggies, non-perishables, milk, and more.

Altogether, there were roughly 150 families that were able to benefit from the food donations. Morgan Wallen has turned his Dangerous Tour into a way to help communities that need it. At one point, a line of cars was stretched down the street as volunteers worked to get the food out to the people in need.

Greater Good Music ‘Honored’ to Work with Morgan Wallen on Dangerous Tour

After the event, Greater Good Music went to its Facebook page to talk about how it went. They were complimentary of Morgan Wallen working for these communities along his Dangerous Tour. Things like groceries, as simple as milk and pasta, can mean so much for families that are struggling.

It looks like it was a great day of giving right before the Easter holiday.

“We were honored to partner with Morgan Wallen and his More Than My Hometown Foundation to provide a truckload of food to a neighborhood in need in Evansville, IN, before his concert there,” the post reads. “With rising food prices, families are struggling. We were able to share beautiful fruits and vegetables, dairy, and free groceries with the families of Evansville.”

This isn’t the first time that Greater Good Music and Wallen have worked together. Earlier this month, the country music star teamed up with the group to help folks affected by the Tennessee wildfires.

Helping Wildfire Victims with a $25,000 Donation

Back at the beginning of April, when Wallen made a $25,000 donation to Greater Good Music, it was for wildfire assistance. Money that was donated was set to go to firefighters and families that were battling the blazes and having to escape the fires. Dry weather and winds made things worse than they would have been.

Thankfully, the fire was contained and efforts can be made to help those that need it the most. He has been doing seemingly more work with his More Than My Hometown Foundation and it’s great to see. While there hasn’t been much said about future dates with food banks, any of the cities along the way for the Dangerous Tour could be the next recipient.

Kudos to Morgan Wallen for working to help communities in need through his music and his Dangerous Tour.