Morgan Wallen Poses With ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes at the ACM Awards

Sunday, March 7 2022, marked the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, during which fans and country stars alike came together to celebrate their favorite artists. Among those in attendance was Morgan Wallen, who walked away with the award for album of the year for his hit record Dangerous: The Double Album.

Winning the prestigious award was only part of the young star’s magical night, however, as Morgan Wallen also met up with Yellowstone star Luke Grimes during the festivities. He writes on Instagram, “Big Blessings in Sin City last night” beneath images of himself and various friends, including Grimes, at the awards show.

When his name was called for the award, Morgan Wallen had only one person on his mind: his son. “When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father. That’s become more important to me than anything else. To my son [Indigo Wilder]. This album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter, and he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.”

With Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and the other audience members looking on, Morgan Wallen continued. “I’d also like to thank my good lord and savior Jesus Christ, my family, my friends, my team in Nashville, country radio and everyone who has shown me grace along the way,” he said. “Most importantly, I have to address my fans personally and directly: thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Could Morgan Wallen Be Featured Alongside Luke Grimes in a Future Episode of ‘Yellowstone’?

Behind every great show or movie is a great soundtrack, and Yellowstone is no exception. Along with the incredible storylines, Yellowstone has an exceptional soundtrack. Throughout each episode, fans are treated to a carefully chosen selection of songs. The Season 4 premiere, for example, featured artists such as Hailey Whitters, TVA, and Colter Wall.

Yellowstone music supervisor, Andrea von Foerster, tries to give Yellowstone fans variety with the soundtrack. Well-known tunes from Blur and White Zombie, for instance, are always included. However, she also includes lesser-known artists in the hopes of promoting them to the dedicated Yellowstone audience.

“We have such a solid fan base that really loves the music,” Foerster said. “I always want to keep introducing everyone to new artists or local artists that they know and love. We certainly don’t overlook major label artists. We love Chris Stapleton like no other, but it’s nice to give a leg up to the up-and-coming folks.”

With a wide variety of country stars featured on Yellowstone and a new season on the way, could Morgan Wallen be included in the upcoming soundtrack? Only time will tell.