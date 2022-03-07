Morgan Wallen Reacts to ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Making Country Music History

On Monday (March 7th), singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen took to his Instagram to share his reaction to Dangerous: The Double Album making country music history.

In the post, it was revealed that Dangerous: The Double Album has officially spent more weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart than any other country album of all time. The album has been on the chart for 59 weeks. Morgan Wallen declares, “History was always a fav subject of mine in school. Now I get to make it.”

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album was released in January 2021. The album notably debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and US Top Country Albums. It became Wallen’s first U.S. number one album and has accumulated more than 240 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. The album also features guest appearances by Chris Staple and Ben Burgess as well as Wallen’s number one singles. This includes Sand in My Boots, 7 Summers, and More Than My Hometown.

As previously reported, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album beat Taylor Swift’s 2008 album, Fearless.

Morgan Wallen Shares Details About ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

In a statement to Billboard, Morgan Wallen shared more details about the development of Dangerous: The Double Album. “The ‘double album’ idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager,” Wallen admitted. “Because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years. Then quarantine hit. And we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen.”

Morgan Wallen further explained that he actually ended up writing quite a few more songs during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine with some of his buddies. “I also wanted the songs to speak to multiple phases of life and have multiple different sounds based on my influences and based on what I enjoy.”

Also in his statement, Morgan Wallen noted that he was so proud of what he and his team came up with while creating the Dangerous: the Double Album. “I know 32 [eventual] songs sounds like a lot to digest. But I truly did my best to make sure there’s not a song that I would press ‘next’ on.”

Morgan Wallen also chatted with Lyrics Magazine about the album. “At the beginning of 2020, I probably had about 20 songs that I felt were worthy of being records. I thought I was going to be on the road all year and I didn’t think I was actually going to have enough time for that. But whenever the quarantine happened, I, fortunately, was able to write four or five songs right off the bat. So that number quickly went up to 25 and then we just decided let’s just keep going.”