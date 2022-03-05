Morgan Wallen, Riley Green to Headline 2022 Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival: See Full Lineup

The Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival full lineup is officially announced! Headliners for the festival include Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Brantley Gilbert. While the three performers will have the longest stage time, there are also plenty of other artists joining the lineup this year.

The 411 on Tailgate N’ Tallboys

The Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival runs from June 16th to 18th this year

The festival is making a move to Bloomington, IL from Peoria

The festival will take place at Interstate Center on the McLean County Fairgrounds

There will be camping options this year for festival goers, a first for the festival

Tons of great country acts are joining Wallen on the lineup

Several Artists Joining Morgan Wallen at Tailgate N’ Tallboys Fest

When moving the three-day concert from the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria to its new location, USA Concerts President Wayne Klein cited the added feature of camping for patrons.

“Our goal after having to move the festival was to find a place with camping, so that’s where we ended up,” said Klein. “We looked all over [in Peoria], but we couldn’t find a place that had camping.”

The USA Concerts run event will include several stages across three days– and if past runs of the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival is any indication, it’ll be a hit. The festival has been named Central Illinois’ top country music festival for the last five years. In previous years, acts like Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Kid Rock, and Willie Nelson have rocked the Tailgate N’ Tallboys stages.

The Full Lineup for Tailgate N’ Tallboys

Wallen, Riley Green, and Brantley Gilbert, the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival features even more must-see acts. Check out the full lineup below!

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Brantley Gilbert

Jelly Roll

HARDY

Chase Rice

Corey Smith

Kameron Marlowe

Mitchell Tenpenny

Chris Cagle

Ernest

Jo Dee Messina

DJ Vs. Drumz

Bexae

Dylan Schneider

Lily Rose

Cooper Alan

Tyler Braden

Dillon Carmichael

John Morgan

Lakeview

Roman Alexander

What Ticket Options Are Available?

Tickets are on sale now, with several different tiers and packages available. While there are both “Flex” passes and “VIP” passes, the Flex option offers room for attendees who don’t wish to attend all three days. “With the GA Flex Ticket, you will have the flexibility of getting (3) single-day tickets and will be able to split up your tickets if different people want to go on different days,” the festival explained on Facebook. “This does mean that you will have to show up at the main gate each night to get your wristbands.”

There are also several options for campers, including RV camping, tent camping, and early entry campsite passes. Camping isn’t required for the festival, but is certainly a fun option! Regardless of how you choose to enjoy the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival, it’s sure to be an action-packed weekend.