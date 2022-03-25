Morgan Wallen Sends Message to Lane Kiffin After Ole Miss Blasts His Music at Practice

It just means more in the SEC. It also means more for Morgan Wallen when it comes to Tennessee football. Lane Kiffin, head football coach at Ole Miss, found that out this week as he tweeted a video from practice in Oxford where he had Wallen’s music blasting. Kiffin tagged Wallen in the tweet. The country music star then sent a hilarious message to Coach Kiffin after Ole Miss elected to blast his music at practice.

Morgan Wallen Tweets at Lane Kiffin

Wallen tweeted, “Heupel is looking for a quality OC.” This is in reference to the Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel is thriving in Knoxville, having just landed a 5-star 2023 quarterback commit this week. The offense is exploding at Tennessee, a place where Kiffin coached for one season before departing for USC. Kiffin had fun with that history using the hashtag “#865oneyear” in the original tweet. Throwing Kiffin’s name out there as Heupel’s OC was a hilarious burn from Wallen.

Heupel is looking for a quality OC 👀 https://t.co/xlPmLg93YF — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 25, 2022

It’s a big weekend between Ole Miss and Tennessee as well for the baseball teams. No. 5 Tennessee travels to Oxford for a big-time showdown between the Rebels and the Volunteers.

Morgan Wallen in Arlington

Wallen is a big-time sports fan. That much is obvious with his back-and-forth with Kiffin and the solid reference to Coach Heupel back in Knoxville. He has lots of fond memories playing baseball growing up. That’s why it is no surprise to learn Wallen is performing at Globe Life Field in Arlington during his 2022 Dangerous Tour.

He said in a press release, “I grew up playing baseball… spending more nights than I can count on fields in East Tennessee.” He continued, “It’s a special moment to be back on the field but doing my thing with my band.” He might not be playing baseball in Texas, but it will be special for him and his band to perform in a baseball stadium. Globe Life Field is the home of the Texas Rangers.

To open the concert, HARDY, Mike Ryan, and Jake Worthington will also be there. It is going to be a jam-packed show and a special night for all of Wallen’s fans in Texas. As Wallen said, he grew up playing baseball in East Tennessee. If you can’t play in the major leagues, this is not the worst alternative.

Still, it is cool to see Wallen and Kiffin have fun messing with each other on Twitter. Both are just having fun poking fun at one another and it’s something we love to see between two legends in their field.