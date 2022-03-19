Morgan Wallen Wraps Up Historic Run at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena With Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Lil Durk

Following the news that he has added Arlington Globe Life Field date to his Dangerous Tour, Morgan Wallen took to the stage to perform the last of his three consecutive sold-out shows at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

While on stage at the Bridgestone Arena, Morgan Wallen welcomed surprised guest Thomas Rhett to the stage for the Rhett-penned track from his Dangerous: The Double Album, called Whiskey’d My Way. Wallen then declare, “I’ve got another buddy of mine out here tonight – I bet you’re gonna like this one,” and former tour mate Jason Aldean appeared.

Upon returning to the Bridgestone Arena stage for an encore, Wallen had Lil Durk, his recent collaborator join him. They performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart crossover Broadway Girls. Wallen went on to thank the audience for attending the show. “God bless you, Nashville. These have been three of the best nights of my life.”

Prior to the last performance, Morgan Wallen performed alongside Eric Church while in Nashville. The duo sang Quittin’ Time during Thursday’s show. They will be teaming up once again later this year when Wallen opens for Church at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Morgan Wallen will head back on the Dangerous Tour in April. Stops that month include Evansville, Indiana; Charleston, West Virginia; Corpus Christi, Texas, Lafayette, Lousiana; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Dangerous Tour will run until October 2022.

Jason Aldean Previously Stated that Morgan Wall is One Of the Most Talented Guys He Knows

During a March 2021 interview with Just Being Ernest, Jason Aldean revealed that his favorite artist at the time was Morgan Wallen. “To me, I think he’s one of the most talented guys that have come through this town in a long time. Just from a writer’s standpoint. A singing standpoint.”

Aldean further explained that Morgan Wallen was out on tour with him in 2020 and he remembered telling Wallen, “I was like, man, you’re the next superstar of our business, man. I mean, you could just tell he just kind of had of a slow build. I mean his first single didn’t really take off. It wasn’t really until Whiskey Glasses. [That]is the one that really kind of shot things up.”

Aldean then declared that for him to be able to come out and listen to Morgan Wallen’s double album, he said the music was great. “And I think that’s it. It’s being able to continue to pick great songs. And he’s a guy I’m excited about. Hopefully, everything that’s going on with him will kind of get straightened out and he’ll be back sooner than later. He’s a great talent man.”

Ernest went on to add some praise to Morgan Wallen. “Yeah, heard that. Shoutout Morgan!”