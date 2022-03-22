Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Wins iHeartRadio Country Music Album of the Year

Morgan Wallen, quite literally, cannot stop winning. Less than two months into the New Year, and already, the “865” singer has won prestigious awards. He has also broken Billboard records and even helped grow country music consumption as a whole. And now, he’s bringing home another victory. Morgan Wallen and his project, Dangerous: The Double Album, have won iHeartRadio‘s Country Music Album of the Year.

Wallen’s latest win comes on the heels of his pivotal ACM Awards win earlier this month. There, he, again, took home the victory for Album of the Year. iHeartCountry shared the news on their website. Dangerous: The Double Album continues to see success a year following its debut. No. 1 tracks include “More Than My Hometown,” 7 Summers,” and, Morgan Wallen’s latest single, “Sand In My Boots.”

The achievement marks another milestone in Morgan Wallen’s skyrocketing career. iHeartRadio‘s recognition for Dangerous: The Double Album highlights the vast audience the 26-song collection has attracted this year. Morgan Wallen qualifies as a country music artist, however, we recently saw the star’s double album become the most streamed album across all genres last year.

iHeartRadio shared news of Morgan Wallen’s Country Music Album of the Year win on Monday. The victory follows a historic three-night run in Nashville. There, he performed for tens of thousands of fans at the Bridgestone Arena. There, he was joined by HARDY, Jimmie Allen, Ronnie Dunn, and more.

When and Where to Watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards:

We’re all about Morgan Wallen and his 2022 iHeartRadio win. However, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are sure to be jam-packed with memorable wins and performances.

According to the station’s website, this year’s awards will be hosted by hip-hop artist LL Cool J. The awards show also plans to feature performances from various contemporary artists across genres, with fans looking forward to a headlining appearance from Jennifer Lopez.

The outlet states Outsiders interested in watching the awards show should tune in to FOX at 8 p.m. ET in order to see the star-studded night unfold.

However, television isn’t the only place where we can tune in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. True to its brand, we’ll also be to access the awards show on various national radio stations, not to mention on the iHeartRadio app.

In addition to Morgan Wallen’s Album of the Year Win, the cross-genre award show features a host of interesting categories. Most prominently, and for the first time ever, this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards sees the addition of the category, “TikTok Songwriter of the Year.”

That’s in addition to other more traditional categories including Best Comeback Album, Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, and TikTok Bop of the Year.

Compared to the more traditional categories seen in awards shows like country music’s ACM Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Awards promise a host of interesting awards and winners.