Morgan Wallen’s Son Was in Attendance for Dad’s Historic Nashville Concert

Although thousands of Morgan Wallen’s fans were at his Nashville concert this week, there was one fan who stood out from the rest. It was the country music superstar’s son, Indigo Wilder.

In a sweet post, KT Smith took a series of adorable snapshots of Morgan Wallen and her son at a Nashville concert. “May or may not have cried seeing little man’s watch his daddy for his first ever concert. Also surrounded by love from family.”

While his son was in attendance at the concert, Morgan Wallen performed alongside various artists, including Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.

According to People, Morgan Wallen and KT Smith welcomed their son Indigo in Nashville, Tennessee on July 10, 2020. At that time, Wallen spoke about Indigo’s impact. “Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore. And I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways. But that’s not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense.”

Morgan Wallen Previously Spoke About Being a Single Parent to His Son Indigo

During a 2021 interview with People, Morgan Wallen opened up about what it was like to be a single parent to his son, Indigo. “[Being a single dad] is definitely not how I imagined parenthood,” Wallen admitted. “I wanted to have a family like my parents. My parents are still together, you know. They raised [me and my sisters] together. That was my idea for what my life would look like. Obviously, that’s not the way it turned out. And I struggled with that a little bit when I first found out.”

Morgan Wallen also revealed that he and KT Smith ended their relationship prior to their son being conceived. But he admitted they obviously still saw each other some. Although they’re not together, Wallen is thankful to share his son with someone he cares about. “We’re doing our best to figure it out. Just trying to do the best we can with the situation. I mean, a lot of people obviously have been in this situation before. Having a kid with someone you’re not with. But knowing that doesn’t make it any easier.”

Despite him and Smith facing some difficulties in the early days of their co-parenting arrangement, Morgan Wallen said that the most important thing is their son now. “He’s happy and healthy. He’s incredible.”

Morgan Wallen goes on to explain that he’s still learning how to parent his adorable son. “I would definitely not consider m myself an expert by any means. We’re just got everything figured out. But KT’s worked with me through the whole time. So I’ve been able to see him a lot since he was born. So, if you walk in my house, you think a baby lives here.”