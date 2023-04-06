Mötley Crüe Co-founder Mick Mars Sues Band After He Was Allegedly Kicked Out, Ripped Off

Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars is suing his former bandmates claiming they kicked him out and ripped him off.

The situation began playing out last fall when Mars shared that he wouldn’t be joining the band for its farewell tour. The guitarist suffers from an arthritic disease called ankylosing spondylitis, which slowly causes the vertebrae to fuse. The debilitating symptoms usually lead to a hunched posture and sometimes lead to breathing difficulties if the ribs are affected, according to Mayo Clinic, and he didn’t feel strong enough to travel.

Billboard obtained court documents to claim Mick Mars was clear that he could and would continue recording with Mötley Crüe. He also agreed to do limited performances, just not a country-wide tour.

The band cut Mars’ profits from 25 percent to 5 percent because he couldn’t tour. The documents also claim that Crüe’s attorney insinuated that he should be happy to even get that much because his bandmates didn’t think he deserved anything. The other members said they were only giving him the small cut “as a courtesy.”

Furthermore, Mars said the band held a meeting to decide his fate. Ultimately, everyone “unilaterally” voted to kick him out of Mötley Crüe entirely.

“How did Mars’s brothers of 41 years respond to Mars’s tragic announcement?” his lawyers wrote. “They [held] an emergency shareholders’ meeting for the band’s main corporate entity in order to throw Mars out of the band, to fire him as a director of the corporation, to fire him as an officer of the corporation, and to take away his shares of the corporation.”

Mick Mars Asks Mötley Crüe to Hand Over Financial Statements

The petition also states that the band is attempting to fire him by using a clause in its operating contract. Apparently, Mötley Crüe may remove a band member for “legal cause.” In this case, the opposing counsel claims Mars can no longer “perform as a full-fledged band member.” A supposed email on the matter claimed that he had been making mistakes on stage.

When Mick Mars pushed back, the bandmates filed an arbitration. His lawyer believes they were trying to prove they were within their rights to fire Mars out of the public eye.

“They clearly commenced an arbitration, rather than a public lawsuit, so that the public would not be aware of the deplorable manner in which they treated their ‘brother’ of 41 years,” the document reads.

The filing is asking a judge to grant Mars access to Mötley Crüe financial records, operating agreements, and more so he can determine how much he is owed.