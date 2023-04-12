Mötley Crüe Speaks Out Following Mick Mars’ Lawsuit Against Band

Days after Mick Mars announced plans to sue his former Mötley Crüe bandmates, the legendary rock band is speaking out about the situation.

According to Mars, the drama between him and his former Mötley Crüe bandmates began last fall, when he announced he wouldn’t be joining the group on its farewell tour. The band’s co-founder had been diagnosed with the arthritic disease, ankylosing. The illness would make it difficult for him to stand and play his guitar for long periods.

Although he was unable to go on the farewell tour, Mars said he would be able to continue recording with his bandmates. He also agreed to do some performances, but not the full-scaled tour. Since Mars is unable to go on the tour, the band cut his profits from 25% to 5%. The band’s attorney allegedly insinuated that Mars should be happy to even get the 5%. This is due to his bandmates supposedly thinking he didn’t deserve anything.

Mars also said his Mötley Crüe bandmates had a meeting to discuss his future in the group. They “unilaterally” voted to kick him out of the band entirely.

However, in response to Mars’ lawsuit, Mötley Crüe’s rep Sasha Frid described the lawsuit as being “unfortunate and completely off-based.” Frid also told USA Today that a 2008 agreement was signed by all band members about future departures. The agreement stated, “In no event shall any resigning shareholder be entitled to receive any monies attributable to live performances (i.e., tours).”

Frid noted that the agreement had outlined reduced compensation royalties. This includes merchandise sales or the use of a bandmate’s likeness if they decided to quit the group.

Mötley Crüe Bandmates Say Mick Mars Is Being Manipulated By His Manager & Lawyer

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe released a statement about Mick Mars’ lawsuit. The bandmates noted that while they don’t owe Mars anything, they still offered him a “generous compensation package” to honor his longtime career with the legendary band.

“Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit,” the band’s statement continues. The band also addressed Mars’ state during last year’s performances. “Mötley Crüe always performs its songs live but during the last tour Mick struggled to remember chords, played the wrong songs, and made constant mistakes which led to his departure from the band.”

Mars’ former bandmates also pointed out that they did everything to protect him. They even tried to keep issues among the band private to protect his legacy. “Unfortunately, Mick chose to file this lawsuit to badmouth the band. The band feels empathy for Mick, wishes him well, and hopes that he can get better guidance from his advisors who are driven by greed.”