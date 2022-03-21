Muscadine Bloodline Announces 2022 ‘Countryband Contraband’ Tour

Muscadine Bloodline has announced its 2022 Countryband Contraband Tour dates and locations. And, presales start as early as midweek.

The country duo features Mobile, Alabama natives Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton. Formed in 2015, Muscadine Bloodline dropped their second full-length album earlier this year.

Now, the independent southern country duo will be highlighting their newest music; as well as some past favorites, no doubt, when they hit the road this summer. The Countryband Contraband Tour kicks off in early June with a performance in Phenix City, Alabama on June 3. The summer-long tour wraps up in early August in Isle of Palms South Carolina.

Muscadine Bloodline Announces 2022 Summer Tour

“The “Country Band Contraband” Tour!” notes the Monday, March 21 announcement on the Muscadine Bloodline Instagram page. The post includes a post listing each one of the county duo’s stops during the upcoming tour.

“Pre-sale starts Wednesday,” the duo adds in the Instagram message. “And On-sale starts Friday!”

As if this announcement isn’t enough, Muscadine Bloodline adds that the early-August final leg of the Countryband Contraband Tour likely won’t be the end of the band’s live show’s this year. In fact, the country music duo is looking for some suggestions on where to go next.

Muscadine Bloodline Finds Its Own Sound, Rather Than Fitting Into A ‘Mold’

Both Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton of Muscadine Bloodline are natives of Mobile, Alabama. The duo formed their group in 2015, eventually releasing a variety of singles, EP’s, and finally, their first full-length album, Burn It at Both Ends.

The country-duo spent the next few years exploring their sound – and their place within the business. And, by the start of 2022, Muscadine Bloodline dropped its second full-length album, Dispatch to 16th Ave.

Much of Muscadine Bloodline’s sound reflects the duo’s fierce dedication to creating their niche in the business. However, as per one Outsider review of the group’s latest album, many of Muscadine Bloodline’s songs could easily fit into a group of country music radio hits.

“We were always doing exactly what we wanted to do,” the duo tells Lyric Magazine in an October 2021 interview.

“But we were almost trying to fit into certain molds because of the radio or the thought of signing a deal,” the country-music singers add in the discussion.

“This new record is the turning of a page to where we are more ourselves creatively,” the music duo adds of the recently released album.