Nashville Landmark Ernest Tubb Record Shop Closing Down After 71 Years on Broadway

One of the last few historic Music City treasures is leaving the Nashville strip. In a statement today, the owners of the iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop announced that “due to changes in circumstances” out of their control, they are shutting down forever.

“It’s with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop — building and business — will be sold,” the owners wrote in a statement today.

Opry legend Ernest Tubb opened the store back in 1947. And four years later, it moved to its current location at 417 Broadway. Tubb ran the store himself until his passing in 1984. Then, an employee named David McCormick took over.

In 2020, the owners of Robert’s Western World bought the business and the building. And they have been managing operations ever since.

Ever since its grand opening, the shop has been a hot spot for true country fans. Ernest Tubb Record Shop was the home of the Midnight Jamboree, a radio show launched by Tubb the same year the shop opened. World-famous singers would walk across the street to perform for the show after events at the Ryman. And to this day, people will crowd through the doors hoping to catch an impromptu performance by their favorite artists.

Over the decades, the shop has seen live performances by old-school icons like Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and Elvis Presley. And in more recent years, stars like Eric Church, Garth Brooks, and Vince Gill have graced its small stage.

But for reasons that are not completely known, the new owners can no longer keep the shop running. And they sound as disappointed by the news as we are.

“We are heartbroken that the store, which has existed in its current location in the heart of lower Broadway since 1951, will close this spring,” they wrote in a release. “Preserving the history and tradition of country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of country music.”

“Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever,” they continued. “However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it’s now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate.”

There is no news about who will be buying the building. But we can only hope that someone invested in Nashville history will take over.