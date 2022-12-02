Neil Young Addresses Possibilities of Retirement

Legendary rocker Neil Young might be entering his ‘Old Man’ era that he first sang about in 1972. Recently, the 77-year-old admitted he’s pondering the idea of slowing down. However, for now, he plans to keep rocking in the free world by creating a more ‘sustainable’ tour.

Recently the Canadian musician admitted to news outlets that retirement “doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.” He said about the idea: “That could happen. You get to a point in life where things are happening everywhere around you, and your friends are going away and not coming back. Things change.”

For now, he appears to have no plans for staying home and kicking his feet up. In 2022 alone, he released not one but two albums. He dropped Barn and World Record this year. However, Young is being vocal about his struggles with manufacturing issues, saying he prefers his albums to be made on vinyl.

“We finished recording [World Record] toward the end of May. That’s six months ago. That’s a long time for me to wait. I’ve never waited that long to put out a record,” he said. “Because the record companies in their ultimate wisdom, seeing what a great thing digital was, they sold all the places where they made records. Now people want records and they haven’t got a facility to make them in, so it takes months and months and months to get vinyl.”

Neil Young opens up about touring, what he wants to see change in venues

As for performing live, Young hasn’t played a public show since September 2019. He recently said that if he returned to the road, he’s got rules for the venues. For example, he recently said he would avoid venues that sell factory-farmed food to patrons.

“This is something that’s very important to me,” he said about the issue. “If I’m ever going to go out again … and I’m not sure I want to. I’m still feeling that out, but if I’m ever going to do it, I want to make sure that everything is clean.

He continued: “What was the last thing you remember eating at a show, and how good was it? Was it from a farm-made, homegrown village? I don’t think so. It was from a factory farm that’s killing us. I’ve been working on this idea of bringing the food and the drink and the merch into the realm where it’s all clean. I will make sure that the food comes from real farmers.”

Young eventually wants to create a system that other acts will hopefully follow in the future.

“Once it’s up and going, and I’m finished with my part of the tour, there’s no reason why the tour has to stop,” Young said. “The tour can keep on going with another headliner. It’s about sustainability and renewability in the future, loving Earth for what it is. We want to do the right thing. That’s kind of the idea.”