Neil Young & Crazy Horse Announce Upcoming Album ‘World Record’

If you have been wanting new music from Neil Young & Crazy Horse, then we have good news for you fans of Shakey. The group will have a new album coming out on November 18 on the Reprise Records label. This one, JamBase reported, is titled World Record. Young is co-producing the album alongside Rick Rubin. The album’s lead single and opening track is titled Love Earth.

The group which has had great songs like “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)” features Neil Young, drummer Ralph Molina, guitarist Nils Lofgren, and bassist Billy Talbot. They all gathered together at a place called Shangri-La in Malibu, California. They gathered to record this 10-track follow-up to a 2021 album titled Barn.

According to press materials, all four of them tracked the album life. This was done “in order to wrangle the Horse’s long-running spirit of spontaneous, collaborative, and electrifying performance.” Rubin then would step in and guide the process where World Record would be mixed to analog tape at Shangri-La.

Neil Young Calls Music On New Album ‘Very Special To Me’

On his Neil Young Archives website in July, Neil Young revealed that the album was finished. “The music on this album of course is very special to me,” he wrote. “Now, with this recording, something special is happening and we know we have a good one. It’s too early to say any more because in this world things come and go so fast. But real magic lasts and we think we have it. We know we have something special. Music lives. It’s the same band, Crazy Horse, but the music is unlike Barn.”

For Barn, Young and Crazy Horse gathered together at Young’s barn. This happened during the high point of the pandemic. They set their music tracks down in this very intimate setting. After putting them together, listeners would have a very interesting album to hear with the famed Horse sound. But that was before their latest album was put together.

Even earlier in 2022, they issued what has been termed a “lost” album from 2000 and 2001 titled Toast. Putting last December’s Barn alongside World Record will mean that they have had two new Crazy Horse studio albums within the past 12 months. Let’s go ahead and toss in a Young life album titled Noise & Flowers. That one would be a documentation of Young’s 2019 European tour along with Promise Of The Real. It came out in August. This new album from Neil Young & Crazy Horse will come out as a three-sided 2-LP. Also look for it on cassette, CD, and even standard vinyl.