Neil Young Makes First In-Person Performance in Years

Nearly four years after his last in-person performance, Neil Young made a surprise appearance and sang to a crowd at a protest in Canada this weekend.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The New York Post reported that while condemning the logging of old-growth trees in the country, Young stated, “It’s a precious, sacred thing, these old trees because they show us the power of nature when we are being threatened. They show us the past, and they show us our future.”

The organizer of the protest, Torrance Coste, took to Twitter to share a video of the singer and songwriter performing to the crowd. “Sometimes you organize a rally and rock legend Neil Young comes and sings at it as a surprise.”

Sometimes you organize a rally and rock legend Neil Young comes and sings at it as a surprise.#UnitedForOldGrowth pic.twitter.com/r3AVncG2Rp — Torrance Coste (@TorranceCoste) February 25, 2023

The New York Post also reports that Young announced in 2019 that he was postponing his tour to focus on his film projects. “We plan to be back in 2020,” the rock legend wrote on his website. However, the tour was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although he wasn’t on the road, Young performed several online concerts during the pandemic. He also criticized those who performed lived and described concerts as being “super-spreader” events. “I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic,” Young wrote. “I miss it very much.”

Neil Young Says He’ll Tour Gain if It’s Fully Environmentally Sustainable

While speaking to The New Yorker in November 2022, Neil Young stated he was only going to go back out on tour as long as it was fully environmentally sustainable.

“I have a plan,” Young further explained. “I’ve been working on it with a couple of my friends for about seven or eight months. We’re trying to figure out how to do a self-sustaining renewable tour.”

Neil Young also said that everything that moves his and his crew’s vehicles around as well as the stage, lights, and sound is to have clean power. “Nothing dirty with us. We set it up; we do this everywhere we go. This is something that’s very important to me.”

The rock music legend then admitted that while he’s not sure if he really wants to go on tour again, he wants to make sure everything is clean. That includes the food at the shows. “I’ve been working on this idea of bringing the food and the drink and the merch into the realm where it’s all clean. I will make sure that the food comes from real farmers.”

Young went on to add the importance of keeping things sustainable without hurting the planet even further. “It’s about sustainability and renewability in the future, loving Earth for what it is. We want to do the right thing. That’s kind of the idea.”