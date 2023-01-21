Neil Young Posts Heartfelt Message to Former Bandmate David Crosby Following His Death

Neil Young penned a heartfelt message to his former bandmate David Crosby days after Crosby’s unexpected death earlier this week.

Young was part of the legendary Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. The group has gone down in history as being one of the most iconic of its era with hits like Teach Your Children and Suite: Judy Blue Eyes. But the bandmates had personal troubles that eventually broke them apart.

Despite their issues, Neil Young has been reflecting on his estranged relationship with David Crosby. And he recently wrote a message to his late friend. The famed singer posted his words on his Neil Young Archives website.

“David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band,” he began. “His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together. Almost Cut My Hair, Dejavu, and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.”

Neil Young and David Crosby Lost Touch Following Their Band’s 2015 Split

CSNY split in 2015, after over 50 years together, due to a feud between Graham Nash and David Crosby, according to Billboard. The group announced the news a year later. And eventually Young and Crosby became estranged over the situation.

“We had so many great times, especially in the early years. Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things,” Neil continued in his post.

David Crosby passed away on January 18. His rep shared that the death followed a battle with an illness. The vocalist, who began his career in the early 60s with The Byrds was surrounded by his family in his LA home, according to a statement.

“My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you. Thanks, David, for your spirit and songs, love you, man. I remember the best times,” Young concluded.

Crosby is also survived by his son Raymond, daughter Erika, and daughter Donovan. And he was the sperm donor for Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher’s two children, Beckett and Bailey.