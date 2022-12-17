New Details Emerge Regarding Canadian Singer Getting Mauled to Death by Coyotes

There is a new theory surrounding the coyote attack that killed Canadian singer Taylor Mitchell over 13 years ago.

In a study supported by Parks Canada and the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry, researchers suggested that the animals had learned to adapt to limited food sources, and had begun preying on much larger game such as moose. Because of that, they were emboldened to attack a human.

Mitchell was only 19 years old at the time of the incident, which took place in Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Highlands National Park on October 27, 2009. She was the second person to suffer the same fate in the same park.

“When [coyotes are] used to taking a 700-pound animal, and you have a single woman walking by herself, it seems perfectly natural to assume that they simply saw her as a novel food item,’ Stanley Gehrt, lead author of the study, told CTV News Atlantic.

“Our argument would be that [the coyotes’] ability to survive… is tied to their ability to switch from one food source to another,” he continued. “And those [coyotes] were eating a diet completely of moose.”

Canadian Singer Was one of Two Coyote Attack Deaths

The Canadian singer was hiking through the park when a pack of coyotes targeted her. Passerbys heard her screams and called authorities, and paramedics found Mitchell covered in bite wounds on a trail. The young woman later died in a hospital, and the case has since created new fear around coyotes.

The wild dogs typically survive on a diet of snowshoe hares and white-tailed deer. But that year, all of those animals had a diminished population.

In most cases, coyotes would turn to a diet of small rodents when their main sources of food were lacking. But The park is not abundant in those either. So the dogs had to resort to “prey-switching.”

“At least one [moose] carcass located during winter coyote tracking showed signs of predation, and on other occasions live, adult moose were observed with fresh wounds consistent with coyote bites in addition to coyote tracks leading to the moose,” the study says.

Coyotes also aren’t hunted or trapped in the park, so they did not have a natural fear of humans, which made the attack on the singer even more likely.

Gehrt doesn’t believe that humans need to fear the dogs any further, however. Since the 2009 attack, snowshoe hares have rebounded, and the moose population has dropped. So today’s coyotes are not looking for large prey.

“I don’t view the coyotes in Cape Breton as being more dangerous right now than any other coyotes,” he continued. “The Cape Breton system produces some novel types of behavior, but it’s temporary. “The fact that we haven’t had anything like that again puts it into context. It’s manageable by increasing people’s awareness. We can keep the risk extremely low.