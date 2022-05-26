New ‘Travelin’ Band’ Video Gives a Look at Creedence Clearwater Revival on the Road

A new CCR music video? Oh yeah. Creedence Clearwater Revival has a new video for Travelin’ Band and there’s more to it. The band is one of the most iconic rock groups ever. Their sound is entirely their own and they have a lengthy list of songs that have lived on for decades.

The reason why this video is coming out has to do with a special release coming this summer. Record Store Day is releasing an exclusive 7-inch vinyl that features two special performances. Side-A, Tavelin’ Band. Side-B, Who’ll Stop the Rain. Those vinyls are dropping on June 18 and I’m sure fans will scoop those up.

Check out the new music video for Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Travelin’ Band with exclusive footage from the band’s time on the road. John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook, Doug Clifford, they’re all there.

A video just as nostalgic as their classic rock sounds. Of course, Travelin’ Band and Who’ll Stop the Rain both came out on the 1970 album, Cosmo’s Factory. It was the fifth album from the band and produced the No. 2 single on the Billboard charts. The album itself has now gone four times platinum.

The band would go on to release two more studio albums, Pendulum and Mardi Gras. Cosmo’s Factory went to No. 1 in the US, while the latter two albums would peak at No. 5 and No. 12. CCR had a short, but wildly successful stint as a band. Four San Francisco guys decided to do their own music. A type of traditional music that was still tapped into the sound of its time.

The group helped define and express the feelings of a generation through music and through storytelling.

Creedence Clearwater Revival Playing ‘Travelin’ Band’ at Royal Albert Hall

The vinyl is going to be awesome. With the record reflecting the original single release from 1970, fans will appreciate the nostalgic look and sound of this 7-inch single. The 45 is going to be a necessity for any CCR fan. This is a first-time-ever release of a live performance that took place at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. A legendary venue.

So, you can hear that performance of Travelin’ Band by Creedence Clearwater Revival and then, flip that over, and it’s another great performance. A live rendition of Who’ll Stop the Rain was recorded from the Oakland Coliseum. Right in the heart of the band’s original stomping grounds. Both of those performances took place in 1970.

So, Outsiders, are you excited about this new footage in the music video, the vinyl, and all that is coming with it? It’s got me playing through some CCR as we speak, and that’s never a bad way to spend your time, no matter what day it is.