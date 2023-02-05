Nirvana, Ann & Nancy Wilson Honored at Grammy Special Merit Awards Ceremony

Members of Heart and Nirvana were celebrated as the Grammy Special Merit Awards returned to Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. At this prestigious event, the Academy proudly bestows its Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Krist Novoselic, who spoke on behalf of Nirvana as they accepted their lifetime achievement award, was joined by 18-time Grammy winner Dave Grohl. Though both original members had the opportunity to take the stage and accept this commendation, Dave graciously allowed his former colleague to lead.

In his remarks, he mentioned that now more than ever fans from all over are discovering Nirvana’s music for themselves – a sentiment that is certainly evident in the volume of fan mail he continues to receive worldwide. Also, present to accept the award was guitarist Pat Smear. In his speech, bassist Novoselic quoted Cobain’s lyric “Teenage angst has paid off well,” quipping, “And so it has.”

This isn’t the first honor the Grammy’s have bestowed on Nirvana, Billboard reports. They’re in the Grammy Hall of Fame for their single “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Nirvana has earned a perpetual place in the hearts of millions. In 2014 they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They also have a total sales of over 75 million records.

Along with Nirvana, members of Heart, the Supremes, and others were honored

Along with Nirvana, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, and the Supremes are the 2023 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. Joining them also are Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

As Nancy Wilson accepted the celebration of a lifetime honor, along with her absent sister Ann, she remembered when they formed Heart in 1974 – all they wanted to be was The Beatles. “Not to be married to them, or to be the girlfriend of one of them, but to be The Beatles,” she insisted.

Wilson continued, “What an honor to stand next to this force of nature (referring to Ann) and rock our butts off.” She offered her sincerest gratitude to Don Passman, Rob Light, and John Sykes for their immense contribution to the industry. She also thanked the fans “for helping us survive the sheer insanity of this rock and roll circus. We couldn’t care less about the gender politics of the time and we still don’t.”

Merck Mercuriadis, the creator of Hipgnosis Songs, gladly accepted the award in honor of Ann Wilson. It brings back memories of him when he was only twelve years old and living in Canada. That’s when he discovered Heart’s first hit “Magic Man” on the radio. Since then he has been a loyal fan. Mercuriadis also pointed out that Ann continues to make powerful music. She recently featured on Disturbed’s new album and will also be heard on Dolly Parton‘s upcoming rock album.