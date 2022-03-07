Oak Ridge Boys: Here’s What Inspired Their Last Album

Last summer, the Oak Ridge Boys released a new album called “Front Porch Swingin'” that they wrote around the idea of the four of them sitting on a front porch.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ producer, Dave Cobb, came up with the idea for the latest LP. According to CMT News, Cobb asked the group what kind of music they’d sing if the four of them just sat around a front porch, relaxing in a bunch of rocking chairs.

“There’s an informal feeling there that we and Dave wanted to capture on record,” Richard Sterban, a member of the group, told the Paris Post-Intelligencer.

And that’s exactly the kind of feeling listeners get when they turn on the Oak Ridge Boys’ 2021 album. It feels like a conversation between family members or a drink shared with a friend. Even after nearly 50 years of making music, the Oaks continue to impress and surprise people.

But with their new album, the quartet was most excited about getting back on the road and performing live.

“What we are are four guys who are so thankful that we’re still able to get up on a stage and sing for our fans,” Sterban said. “And we are always going to do our best to put on a good show.”

That should prove to be no problem for this group. They toured over the summer of 2021, all the way into the fall, then the winter, and now into the spring of this year. You can see all their upcoming tour dates on this website.

But back in June, when Sterban talked to the Paris Post-Intelligencer, this was the first big tour they’d had since the pandemic hit.

The Oak Ridge Boys Talk Their Latest Album and Touring During the Pandemic

“We’re just now starting to get busy again,” Sterban said at the time. “We’ve only played a handful of dates since March 2020. Traditionally, we’ve been a group that has traveled a lot, toured a lot. We missed what we do because we feel what we do best is to perform live for our fans.”

During the lockdowns in 2020, Sterban did say that band got to spend more time with their loved ones. Not to mention the fact that the Oak Ridge boys wrote an entire album in their free time.

“We were able to be home more with our families, so that part was good,” he said. “But we were really glad to get back in the studio.”

And now, they’re glad to be back on the road.

“This is what we live for. We try to help people with our music. Hopefully, it’s helpful and healing for our audience to hear us perform in a positive way,” Sterban said.