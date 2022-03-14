Oak Ridge Boys’ William Lee Golden Explains His Love for America: ‘Most Beautiful Place in the World’

No country is without its fair share of problems. Even then, William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys thinks that America is beautiful. The US has been plagued by sky-high inflation, supply shortages, and labor shortages, but there’s still a lot to love about the country. The people are helpful and thoughtful and the landscapes are truly one-of-a-kind.

In a recent interview, William Lee Golden shared his thoughts on America and all of the people there. And we think he summed it up best: “I happen to love America,” he said. “I’ve always loved America. I’m thankful for this country, and for all the people in it. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Of course, he mentioned his time traveling with the Oak Ridge Boys. “We never get tired of traveling in America,” he added. “Most of the touring we’ve done in our career has been done in America — North America, in Canada, too.”

Golden is also aware that he’s been incredibly lucky for all the things he’s seen with the Oak Ridge Boys. “We’ve been fortunate through the years,” he told Fox News.

William Lee Golden Blocks Out Negativity

Part of William Lee Golden’s wholesome outlook comes from his ability to block out “negativity, hate, and violence.”

“Early on in 2020, with the pandemic and everything else going on, we saw that there was so much negativity, hate, and violence in the news,” Golden said. And while many people have a hard time turning away from the news, Golden doesn’t. “I had to shut that off and get out of the house and get under a tree out here [in the Tennessee countryside].”

Lately, there’s just been so much bad news. If it isn’t pandemic-related, then it’s supply chain-related. If not that, then it’s updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict or devastating natural disasters. It’s hard to find that balance between staying informed and letting too much negativity get to us. So, instead of focusing on too much bad news, William Lee Golden explained that he has to “allow my mind to assess where I was coming from, where we were at and where we wanted to go.”

For him, that next step was to spend time with his family. He had wanted to do a project with his sons for a long time, and when the pandemic started he finally did it. “When the pandemic hit, about three or four weeks into it, I called my sons over to the house,” he said. “I saw we were dealing with a negative situation in life, and I decided to take them back to my childhood, to the old songs that I started out singing in the very beginning.”