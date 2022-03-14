Oak Ridge Boys’ William Lee Golden Talks Finding Healing in a Recording Studio With His Sons

You know William Lee Golden and his powerful baritone voice from his many decades of singing with the Oak Ridge Boys.

But now Golden, 83, is celebrating the release of a new project. He recorded a three-album set with his four sons. Together, they’re called The Goldens. And spending time in a peaceful, familiar recording studio offered healing for everyone.

“The family came together,” William Lee Golden told Fox News Digital. “It had been 25 years since we really played together like this. And it’s been a healing process for us.”

Golden talked how music healed the turmoil of a pandemic. And the mother of his four sons was dying of pancreatic cancer.

He said he and the boys started getting together when their mother still was alive. “It was a heart-wrenching thing for everyone, my sons losing their mother. And we found healing in a recording studio, going back to old songs.”

William Lee Golden did two stints with the Oak Ridge Boys. He was there from 1965-1987. He then rejoined the legendary country group in 1995. Fans always can spot Golden. He still rocks his trademark long gray hair and a beard that comes halfway down his chest. When the Oak Ridge Boys received their invitation to the Grand Ole Opry, Little Jimmy Dickens dressed as Golden to give the group the news.

William Lee Golden and His Sons Turned to Comfort Songs for Album

The new album set features familiar songs. In times of trouble and anxiety, it’s human to reach for the comfortable, some food, maybe a blanket or an old sweatshirt that makes you feel safe and content.

For William Lee Golden and his sons, the songs were like comfort food. Golden said he wanted to “go back to old songs that had inspired me throughout my life, on one way or another.” And he never performed some of the tunes on stage.

He mentioned Paul McCartney’s “The Long and Winding Road.” That song, which was released in 1970, goes down as the Beatles final No. 1. “It’s one of the all-time great songs,” says Golden.

He then checked off some of the tunes his sons performed. Rusty sang the Bob Seger classic “Hollywood Nights.” Chris did “Southern Accents” from Tom Petty. Golden said Chris also sang “Peaceful, Easy Feeling” from the Eagles.

“So yes, we’ve been together as a family, harmonizing and singing old songs that inspired us throughout our lives.” he said. “It brought a healing feeling to us, for all of us who were considered ‘unessential’ during the pandemic. We’d been home, and we’d been told to stay there, stay home and put on two masks.”

‘Well, we got together and started singing — and we took our masks off.”

The album is available on March 25. The official album release party is set for St. Patrick’s Day.