Oak Ridge Boys’ William Lee Golden Says Today’s Country Music Stars Have ‘Great Talent’

William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys recently said that today’s country music stars have “great talent.” In a recent interview with Fox, the Grand Ole Opry member defended the state of country music today, and mentioned some of his favorite stars of now.

The Oak Ridge Boys was founded in the 1940s as the Oak Ridge Quartet. The Oak Ridge Boys became popular for their southern gospel music starting in the 1950s. Golden joined the group as the baritone in the mid-1960s and has been with them ever since. Needless to say, he’s seen the music industry really change over the past decades.

But he’s keeping it positive. William Lee Golden sees a lot of talented people out there today that are embracing the country music genre. Golden noted in the Fox interview that a lot of country songs are “songs about life.” And the genre has “broadened over the years.”

William Lee Golden Raved About His Favorite Country Artists

While some may feel inclined to linger on the negative, William Lee Golden has nothing but positivity to spread. And for all the newer artists out there, he’s got plenty of kind words for the talent and ingenuity people are bringing to the table.

“You’ve got people like Taylor Swift who have made tremendous contributions to it,” he said. Swift, of course, started her now-massive career in country, with her self-titled album, and her album Fearless, which she recently re-recorded.

“And Eric Church, a great singer and songwriter, and Carrie Underwood, an incredible singing talent, and Maren Morse — she’s got a wonderful voice. She reminds me of Janis Joplin, as far as the style of voice, the quality of voice,” he said.

William Lee Golden, simply put, is a huge music fan. And he thinks there’s some great music being put out there right now, with a lot of musicians bringing something new and interesting to the table. And it’s not just country music he feels this way about.

“There’s a lot of great talent today. I’m a fan of country music, of rock and roll, and of great music, period.”

But he also feels like country music is where it’s at. And that it’s gained a ton of popularity over the years. And not just in the United States, but all over the globe. Country Music feels like it’s never been bigger than it is right now.

“Country music is the big music,” he said. “Think of someone like Garth Brooks, who’s singing at stadiums all over the world.”