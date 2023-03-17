Ohio Teen Charged For Attacking Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen

Following Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen being brutally attacked outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale last weekend, a 19 year from the Greater Cleveland, Ohio area was arrested and charged in the incident.

Cleveland.com reports that Max Hartley, the teen accused of attacking Allen, is from Avon, Ohio, just outside Cleveland. He was arrested in charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult. Allen and his Def Leppard bandmates were in the Fort Lauderdale area to co-headline a show with Mötley Crüe on Sunday (March 12th).

While outside smoking a cigarette, Rick Allen was attacked by Hartley, who came running towards the Def Leppard bandmate at full speed, struck him, and then knocked him backward. Allen suffered a blow to his head after he landed on the ground.

To make matters worse, Hartley also ended up attacking a woman who came out of the hotel to help Allen during the incident. After injuring both Allen and the woman, Hartley took off. He was later arrested for damaging several cars in a parking lot later in the night. Hartley was released after posting bail.

FOX 8 also reports that authorities revealed Hartley is a St. Ignatius graduate who played football and lacrosse for the school. He had been in Florida for a spring break trip.

Rick Allen is one of the most well-known drummers out there. He lost his left arm in 1984 following a horrific car crash. While the doctors were able to re-attach the arm after the accident, they later had to amputate the limb due to an infection. He has been using his right arm and both feet to continue being a drummer.

Rick Allen Reflects on His Time As A Longtime Member of Def Leppard

While speaking to Forbes in 2021, Rick Allen recalled joining Def Leppard when he was only 15 years old.

“My father was a big music fan,” Allen explained. “I remember growing up listening to Glenn Miller, big band. Then I started getting into more popular music, Carole King, Elton John, Willie Nelson, all different types. That set me up really well.”

However, Rick Allen said he wasn’t necessarily looking to get into a rock band. “I was more into Billy Cobham and the really technical way he played,” he explained. The drummer then said he saw a newspaper article that read, Leppard Loses Skins. “I met up with Joe [Elliott], and went to audition.”

Allen recalled meeting the original drummer of Def Leppard, Tony Kenning, during the audition, who wanted his job back. “Which was a little embarrassing,” Rick admitted. “I decided to go last so I could learn the songs a little better. When I played, smiles went all around the room. Right around my 15th birthday is when I joined Def Leppard.”