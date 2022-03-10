Old Dominion Celebrates One Miranda Lambert Classic as Their Favorite

The members of Old Dominion are proud fans of Miranda Lambert. They’re such big fans that they celebrated one of her classic songs, “The House That Built Me.” In a recent Instagram post, the Old Dominion gives Miranda Lambert a heartfelt shoutout in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Got a favorite song written by, or performed by a woman?” Matthew Ramsey asked bandmate, Trevor Rosen. “Um, yeah. I would say “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert is one of the greatest songs of all time. Every time I hear it, I get emotional. It’s very. . .it’s almost difficult to listen to so maybe it’s my least favorite,” said Rosen.

The caption reads, “Shoutout to this @mirandalambert classic #womenshistorymonth.”

Fans shared their love for the band and the song by Lambert in the comments. “One of my all-time favorite songs,” one fan said.

Several others agreed with Rosen about how the song is extremely emotional. “I agree Trevor! Listened to it yesterday and cried through the entire song. Couldn’t turn it off,” another fan said.

What do you think, Outsiders? Does “The House That Built Me” give you all the feels as well?

Miranda Lambert to Release New 15-Song Album ‘Palomino’ on April 29

Since Old Dominion are big fans of Miranda Lambert, we can only imagine their excitement after hearing her most recent news. The 38-year-old country singer is releasing a new album on April 29th. The album, titled “Palomino,” will have 15 songs to jam along to. On Thursday, she shared the news on Twitter.

“New Album ‘Palomino’ out April 29. This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories. “Strange” is out now. Preorder/pre-save/pre-add the album here: http://ml.lnk.to/palomino

Not only is Lambert celebrating her new title of Entertainer of the Year, but she’s also gearing up to share new music with fellow country lovers. While talking about her new album with CMT, Lambert talks about how she managed to go on a journey without actually traveling.

“The first one we wrote was “Tourist” and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme,” Lambert said. “Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Since the “Pistol Annies” member released her solo album, “Wildcard,” in 2019, she’s had much other work on her plate. She teamed up with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for 2021’s Marfa Tapes. She also kept fans entertained with live shows, remixes, and singles over time.