Old Dominion Probably Shouldn’t Quit Day Job in Hilarious Skateboarding Fail

Country band Old Dominion recently went skateboarding and it resulted in an epic fail. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, which warrants us to let out a laugh of two. But I have to admit, when he took that fall, it definitely looked like it hurt. However, with “All-Star” by Smash Mouth playing in the background, I’m pretty sure the goal of the video was to get people to laugh. In that case — well done, boys!

The band shared the short clip of fellow band member, Geoff Sprung, tumbling along the skate track on their Instagram. Not going to lie, it’s pretty humorous. Once he knew he wasn’t going to finish the ride smoothly, he let out an, “Ohhhh no!” The band’s bass guitarist didn’t let the fall kill his thunder. All he had to do was quickly stand back up and dust himself off to earn a round of applause from his bandmates.

So, yeah. Maybe Old Dominion shouldn’t quit their day job after this epic skateboarding fail.

Well, Outsiders, maybe it’s not a good idea for the band to add ice skating to their next list of activities.

Old Dominion Celebrates One Miranda Lambert Classic as Their Favorite

Old Dominion member Geoff Sprung might not be competing with Tony Hawk anytime soon. But the band still has many talents to appreciate. Not only that, but they have several other musical influences to appreciate and learn from.

In case you didn’t know, the members of Old Dominion are proud fans of country songstress Miranda Lambert. They’re such big fans that they celebrated one of her classic songs, “The House That Built Me.” In an Instagram post earlier this week, Old Dominion member Trevor Rosen gives Miranda Lambert a sweet shoutout in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Got a favorite song written by, or performed by a woman?” Matthew Ramsey asked Rosen.

“I would say “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert is one of the greatest songs of all time. Every time I hear it, I get emotional. It’s very. . .it’s almost difficult to listen to so maybe it’s my least favorite,” said Rosen.

Don’t worry, Outsiders. Although the song makes 47-year-old Rosen emotional from time to time, that hasn’t actually stopped him from loving the song.

Several other fans agreed with Rosen about how the song gets them all in their feelings. “I agree Trevor! Listened to it yesterday and cried through the entire song. Couldn’t turn it off,” another fan said.