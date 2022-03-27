Old Dominion Remembers Taylor Hawkins With Throwback of Foo Fighter Cover

As fans and fellow musicians continue to mourn the unexpected loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Old Dominion takes to Instagram to share a throwback video of their Foo Fighters cover.

“In tribute to Taylor Hawkins, posting this throwback to sitting in Dave [Grohl’s] throne playing one of our favorite Foo Fighters songs,” Old Dominion declares in the caption. The group is performing Times Like These by Foo Fighters. The rock band released the single in January 2003 and peaked at number 12 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot Rock & Alternative list.

Taylor Hawkins reportedly passed away unexpectedly on Friday (March 25th). As previously reported, The drummer had 10 drugs in his systems at the time of his death in Bogota Columbia. The Foo Fighters were set to appear in concert later that evening. Prior to his death, Hawkins was reportedly suffering chest pains. The band’s appearance was canceled and the group issued a statement about Hawkins’ death.

In a statement, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine stated it will continue investigating the situation to find out what led to Taylor Hawkins’ death.

Taylor Hawkins Reflected On His Previous Experience With Drugs

During a February 2021 interview with Kerrang, Taylor Hawkins spoke about his drug addiction and his overdose in 2001. “Everyone has their own path and I took it too far. I was partying in London one night, and I mistakenly did something and it changed everything. I believe the bull— myth of live hard and fast, die young. I’m not here to preach about not doing drugs. Because I loved doing drugs. But I just got out of control for a while and it almost got me.”

Taylor Hawkins goes on to explain that he was heading down a road that was going to lead to even worse paths. “Whether someone’s sober, or they like a glass of wine with dinner, or they want a bottle of Jägermeister before they go outstay, or they like to smoke doobies all day long. Everyone has their own path.”

The drummer goes on to explain that his decision got knocked on the head at that point. “I wouldn’t take anything away that I’ve done or been through either. Because it’s all part of the trip and the journey. I’m trying to be as candid as I can be. I go mountain biking now.”

Along with discussing his drug addiction, Taylor Hawkins also revealed more detail about conquering his stage fright. “It’s really with the Foo Fighters shows. I do shows with my other bands. But I just feel a certain way when there’s 100,000 people waiting for you to go onstage. I put a big burden on myself to play perfectly – whatever that means – and keep in perfect time.”