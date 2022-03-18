Outsider-Approved New Albums for March 18, 2022

As temps warm and flowers bloom, new country records are starting to sprout. Last week, we got an impressive new record from Jackson Dean. Before that, we got new albums from Jenny Tolman and Dolly Parton. So far, March has been a great month for country music. This week isn’t any different. We got long-awaited albums from familiar faces as well as a killer debut full-length.

New Albums for March 18, 2022

Talk about a week that’s jam-packed with highly-anticipated new albums. Ray Wylie Hubbard’s new record full of collaborations is finally here! Additionally, we’re hearing Randall King’s debut full length and the new Hailey Whitters album. This weekend is going to have one hell of a soundtrack.

Co-Starring Too – Ray Wylie Hubbard

Out of all the new albums that dropped today, I think this one might be the coolest. Ray Wylie Hubbard is a national treasure and a songwriting wizard. He also has a huge circle of talented friends. This album sees Hubbard reworking 11 of his tunes with a long line of killer contributors. Ray teams up with greats like Willie Nelson, Hayes Carll, Steve Earle, Wade Bowen, and many more.

Shot Glass – Randall King

Randall King’s debut full-length Shot Glass is one of those new albums that feels like it could’ve dropped thirty years ago. Every song on this record would have been right at home on country radio in the early nineties. The Texas native shows his range here. From toe-tapping honky tonk tracks like “Baby Do” and “Record High” to slow steamy numbers like “Can’t You Feel How That Sounds” King crushes it.

Raised – Hailey Whitters

Hailey Whitters’ third studio album Raised is packed with songs that walk the line between personal and relatable. Tracks like “Big Family” and the title track feel like they were pulled directly from her Midwestern upbringing. Then, there are bangers like “Everything She Ain’t” and “Plain Jane” that showcase her fiery personality. More importantly, this is a great country album packed with fiddle, steel, and stellar songwriting and storytelling.

The Art of Dreaming – Deborah Allen

Deborah Allen’s The Art of Dreaming is one of those new albums that I didn’t know I needed in my life. Allen hasn’t dropped an album of all-new material in over a decade. It was worth the wait. With each song, she explores another aspect of her many influences. If you’re looking for some Delta Blues, you’ll find it. In the mood for rockabilly? She brought that, too. It feels like she picked apart the threads of the country music tapestry and followed each one.

The Art of Dreaming isn’t stylistically cohesive. However, it’s consistently good from start to finish.