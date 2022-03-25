Outsider-Approved New Albums for March 25, 2022

The final New Music Friday of March is absolutely packed with killer new albums. In fact, this week may have brought us the best crop of new country music all month and that’s saying something. Earlier in March, we got new albums from Dolly Parton, Jenny Tolman, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Hailey Whitters, and several others. So, the bar was pretty high already.

New Albums for March 25th, 2022

This week is so packed with new albums and singles that I don’t think we can fit them all into one post. I started spinning these tunes when the rooster crowed this morning. And, after some serious consideration, I’ve picked some of the best of the day. With that being said, let’s get to the music.

River Fools & Mountain Saints – Ian Noe

Ian Noe is one of the best songwriters to come out of Eastern Kentucky and this new album proves it. Noe set a high bar for himself with his 2019 debut album Between the Country. That record was full of stellar stories of Appalachian strife. With River Fools & Mountain Saints, Noe dips into that well once again. However, his sophomore effort doesn’t feel like a retread. Instead, it shows that he is a young artist with plenty left to say.

Check out songs like “Appalachia Haze” or “Strip Job Blues 1984” for a taste of what this new album has to offer.

"Appalachia Haze"

Baker Hotel ­– William Clark Green

The Baker Hotel is a haunted hotspot in Texas. It makes sense, then, used that as the title of his new album. Baker Hotel houses a little something for everyone. Tunes like “Leave Me Alone” “Getting Drunk” and “Me, Her, and You” will have you reflecting on your life. Green lightens the mood with tracks like “All Pot No Chicken” and “Dog Song.” Overall, it is an album full of great songwriting coupled with stellar musicianship and Green’s unique gravelly vocal delivery. Check into the Baker Hotel this weekend. You may want to stay for a while.

"Dog Song"

The Wilder Blue – The Wilder Blue

Hill Country dropped their self-titled debut album in 2020. Then, they changed their name to The Wilder Blue and released a new self-titled album today. Fellow Outsiders, do not sleep on Hill Country/The Wilder Blue. These fellas blend country, rock, and bluegrass to create a unique sound that spans some of the best parts of the American musical tapestry.

Check out “Picket Fences” “Shadows and Moonlight” and “The Kingsnake and the Rattler” for a taste of what this new album has to offer.

"Shadows and Moonlight"

My Chains Are Gone – Reba McEntire

If that’s not enough for you, how about a new gospel album from Reba? My Chains Are Gone is a collection of old-time gospel hymns that will take you to church no matter where your feet art planted. There’s not much else to say about it. It’s Reba McEntire singing the hymns that most of us grew up hearing every Sunday morning. Her rendition of “When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder” will give you chills.

Golden Classics – William Lee Golden

William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys got his kids and grandkids together and formed William Lee Golden & the Goldens. They got together to play and sing during the pandemic and Golden Classics is the result of that collaboration. This new album is actually three new records according to Sounds Like Nashville. Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, Old Country Church Gospel, and Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock are all featured in the 34-song collection. There are no new original songs in the collection, it is full of amazing cover songs. If you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned country and gospel music, this is it.

So Many More New Albums

Today also brought us new albums from great bands like Cowboy Junkies and Po’ Ramblin’ Boys as well as new music from country artists like Maren Morris, Casey Donahew, and more. In short, we’re leaving March behind with a pocket full of new tunes for the month ahead.