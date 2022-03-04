Outsider-Approved New Albums for March 4, 2022

March is already shaping up to be a good month. The temps are finally rising here in the Great State of Tennessee. The sun is shining and spring is right around the corner. This month is also going to bring us a whole mess of brand-new albums. This first week is just the tip of the iceberg.

New Albums for March 4

One thing is for sure, this weekend is going to have one hell of a soundtrack. New albums from Dolly Parton, The Dead South, and plenty more will make sure of that. I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this excited for a collection of new releases.

Run, Rose, Run – Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s new album is a great way to kick off a new season. This collection of bluegrass-tinged Dolly tunes is sure to put a grin on your face. She wrote this record as a companion piece to the novel she co-penned with James Patterson which hits shelves on March 7th. However, you don’t need to know anything about the novel to enjoy the record.

External Combustion – Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are back with another banger. The band seamlessly blends country, rock, and blues to find a sound that is somewhere between Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Lynyrd Skynyrd. This new album is packed with bluesy guitar, toe-tapping rhythms, and some killer songwriting.

Easy Listening for Jerks Pt. 1 & 2 – The Dead South

The Dead South kicked off the month with two new EPs that I’m going to look at as a single album. Easy Listening for Jerks sees the Canadian bluegrass four-piece covering a wide range of songs. In Part 1 we get covers of classics like “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” from the Carter Family and “Flint Hill Special” penned by Earl Scruggs. Part 2, though, is a little more interesting. It features covers from bands like The Misfits, System of a Down, and The Doors.

Married in a Honky Tonk – Jenny Tolman

Take a trip to Jennyville with Jenny Tolman’s new album Married in a Honky Tonk. Tolman delivers a little bit of everything. The title track sees Tolman channeling Alan Jackson’s “I Don’t Even Know Her Name.” However, not all of the tracks on the album are silly little stories. “Borrowing Sugar” has the same kind of attitude that Loretta Lynn brought on “Fist City” and other tracks.

Tolman’s influences are clear on this new album, but so is her fiercely independent spirit. If you’re in the mood for a great country album, this is it.

New Singles

New Music Friday wouldn’t be complete without the singles that keep us looking forward to new albums in the future. This week, we’ve got a couple of killer tracks.

“I Feel for You” – Charley Crockett

Earlier today, Charley Crockett announced a new album and shared the lead single. Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley will be out in April. Until then, you can enjoy Charley’s cover of this classic Jerry Reed tune.

“Stone Blind Horses” – Ray Wylie Hubbard feat. Willie Nelson

“Stone Blind Horses” was a damn good song when Ray Wylie Hubbard put it on The Ruffian’s Misfortune back in 2015. This version featuring Willie Nelson will be on the upcoming Co-Starring, Too and I like it better than the original. Willie and Ray’s voices work well together.