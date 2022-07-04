Outsider Picks: 4th of July Playlist

No matter what you’re doing, no celebration is complete without music. Seriously, could you imagine any party, get-together, or barbecue without the right tunes? Neither can we. At the same time, most good celebrations take planning. If you’re planning to throw America a birthday party today but forgot the tunes, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Our newest playlist is perfect for your 4th of July celebration.

You can listen to the full 4th of July playlist right here or look it up on Spotify. While you’re at it, be sure to follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.

Digging Into Our 4th of July Playlist

This isn’t your average 4th of July playlist. We didn’t just grab the same ten patriotic tunes and call it a day. No, fellow Outsiders, we went a little deeper. This one has some rock, some folk, and of course, some damn fine country music. So, basically, everything you need to celebrate the independence of our great nation in style.

Our 4th of July playlist has some of the songs that you’d expect. You really can’t do this whole thing right without cuts like “America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles or “This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie. However, we’ve gone outside the realm of purely patriotic songs. That’s because today isn’t just about celebrating the birth of the United States. It’s also about celebrating what it means to be an American.

With that in mind, we added a few cuts from Outsider favorites like Waylon Jennings, Turnpike Troubadours, and Dolly Parton. When I tell you that this is the perfect soundtrack for whatever you’ve got going on today, I mean it.

With that said, let’s look at a few of our personal favorites from the playlist.

“Southeastern Son” – Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours included “Southeastern Son” on their 2012 album Goodbye Normal Street. The Evan Felker-penned song tells the story of a young man from rural Southeastern Oklahoma who joins the Army National Guard. In the beginning, the recruiter tells him that he’ll make a steady wage and get an education while serving. However, he ends up in Afghanistan hoping he’ll be able to see his family again.

This song is the perfect addition to any 4th of July playlist. It celebrates the bravery of the members of our armed forces. At the same time, it sheds light on the experiences of so many of our veterans and those who are currently serving. On top of that, it’s a great tune to tap your feet or grill a burger to. It really covers all the bases.

“Good Ol’ U.S.A” – Billy Joe Shaver

Billy Joe Shaver was one of the best songwriters to ever pick up a pen. Luckily, ol’ Billy Joe also loved the United States. As a result, we got this patriotic banger for our 4th of July playlist. Originally featured on Shaver’s 1993 album Tramp on Your Street, “Good Ol’ U.S.A.” is a love letter to our great nation. However, it’s not saccharine sweet. Instead, the song’s lyrics read like a good ol’ boy’s appreciation for the Land of the Free. That’s something we’ll always be able to get behind.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” – Jimi Hendrix

No 4th of July playlist would be complete without the national anthem. There are countless iterations to choose from, at this point. However, when it came time to pick a version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to cap off this musical celebration of the United States, the choice was clear. Jimi Hendrix’s performance of the national anthem live at Woodstock in 1969 might be the most iconic rendition of the song. At the same time, it’s the perfect version of the anthem to play while your grand finale lights up the sky.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July, fellow Outsiders. May you start tomorrow with the same number of fingers you had this morning.