Outsider Picks: Best Albums of March 2022

Talk about a great month for country music! We got so many great new albums in March that it was almost impossible to nail down which were the best. After all, March brought us albums from icons like Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as well as up-and-comers like Ian Noe, Hailey Whitters, and Jackson Dean. That’s not even taking into account the killer singles that came from Charley Crockett, Willi Carlisle, Whiskey Myers, and more.

The Best New Albums from March 2022

The past couple of months, it was easy to narrow the best albums down to four or five but March was different. Keeping the best-of list for this month at ten was a struggle. With that said, these are the best albums to drop this month, in no particular order.

Run, Rose, Run – Dolly Parton

Co-Starring Too – Ray Wylie Hubbard

Married in a Honky Tonk – Jenny Tolman

Greenbroke – Jackson Dean

Raised – Hailey Whitters

Shot Glass – Randall King

River Fools & Mountain Saints – Ian Noe

The Wilder Blue – The Wilder Blue

My Chains are Gone – Reba McEntire

Easy Listening for Jerks 1 & 2 – The Dead South

You can go listen to all of those albums anywhere you stream music. However, if you want to save a little time, check out the Outsider Picks: Best of March ’22 playlist to hear the standout tracks from each of the albums. Additionally, it contains singles from Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers, Willi Carlisle, and more. While you’re at it, be sure to follow Outsider on Spotify to get the best music from all of our favorite artists.

Now, let’s get a little more in-depth on a few of the great records that dropped in March.

Run, Rose, Run – Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton’s album dropped on March 4 and even then we knew it would be one of the best of the month. Dolly never disappoints and this companion album to her best-selling novel of the same name is no exception. From songs about living life to the fullest to powerful feminine anthems, this one has it all.

River Fools & Mountain Saints

I didn’t need to hear a note of River Fools & Mountain Saints to know that it would be one of the best albums to drop in March. Ian Noe set a high bar for himself with his debut record Between the Country and more than lived up to it with his latest release. On this record, Noe delivers stories of the darker corners of Appalachia. It’s a must-listen.

Easy Listening for Jerks 1&2 – The Dead South

This is technically two EPs but, they came out so close together and are so thematically similar that I think it’s safe to combine them into one album. Both Easy Listening for Jerks EPs see The Dead South covering some classic songs. In Part 1, we get covers of classic folk and bluegrass tunes. Part 2 is a little more adventurous. It sees the bluegrass-tinged string band covering songs from the Doors, System of a Down, Ween, The Misfits, and more.